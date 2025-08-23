Bats Stay Hot as Ducks Topple Flying Boxcars

(Hagerstown, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 14-7 on Friday night in the opening game of a three-game series at Meritus Park.

A sacrifice fly to left field by Seth Beer and a bases loaded walk by Taylor Kohlwey gave the Ducks an early 2-0 lead in the opening inning. It stayed that way until the fifth when a seven-run inning gave the Flock a nine-run advantage. RBI singles to right by Ivan Castillo and Beer and a two-run single to left by Kole Kaler highlighted the inning.

Hagerstown plated three two-out runs against Ducks starter Michael Dominguez in the fifth on bases loaded walks by Aaron Takacs and Cary Arbolida plus an RBI single by Gary Mattis, closing the gap to 9-3. However, five more runs came home for the Flock in the sixth to make it a 14-3 game. An error that scored Leobaldo Cabrera, an RBI single by Kohlwey and a three-run homer by Cody Thomas did the damage.

The Flying Boxcars scratched across a run in the bottom of the sixth on Robby Barham's RBI double to center. The hosts then closed to within 14-7 in the eighth on Tyler Williams' two-run single to left and Arbolida's RBI single to center to round out the scoring.

Dominguez did not factor into the decision but pitched four and two-thirds innings of three-run ball, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out three. Brad Case (4-3) got the win, allowing a run on two hits and four walks in one and one-third innings with two strikeouts. Weisenburger (1-7) took the loss, surrendering six runs on three this and six walks in four innings with one strikeout.

Kohlwey led the Ducks offense with two hits and three walks, driving in two runs and scoring three times. Beer added two hits, two RBIs and two runs, while Castillo collected two hits, an RBI and two runs and Thomas drove in four runs.

The Ducks and Flying Boxcars continue their three-game set on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Meritus Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander David Griffin (5-1, 4.15) takes the mound for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars lefty Quinton Martinez (1-5, 5.40).

