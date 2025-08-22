Revs Battle Back for Fourth Straight Series Win

Published on August 22, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







>

*** Part 1 - ASCII

REVS BATTLE BACK FOR FOURTH STRAIGHT SERIES WIN

(York, Pa.): Brandon Lewis delivered a clutch go-ahead RBI single to highlight a four-run seventh as the York Revolution came back from a pair of deficits to outslug the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, 11-8 on Thursday night at WellSpan Park. It is a fourth consecutive series win for the Revs who finish the season series 21-3 against Hagerstown.

York fell behind early as Bryce Cannon homered to right leading off the second, and Cary Arbolida drove an RBI single off the Arch Nemesis in the third, plating Tyler Williams who had led off with a double as Hagerstown had a 2-0 lead.

The Revs got on the board in the bottom of the third. Bubba Alleyne worked a leadoff walk from Boxcars starter Anthony Imhoff and stole second. Jaylin Davis drove a long fly to the wall in right center and Williams made a great running grab, crashing into the LED board as Alleyne advanced to third. Jalen Miller drove him in with an RBI double off the Nemesis, slicing the deficit to 2-1 as Miller tied a franchise record for RBI in a season vs one opponent with his 28th against Hagerstown.

York rallied to nab its first lead of the night with three runs in the fourth. William Simoneit led off with a double to the alley in left center, and Shayne Fontana tied the score by nailing an RBI triple off the right field wall, extending his hitting streak to 12 consecutive games in the process. Ryan Higgins followed with a two-run homer to left center, his second of the series, as the Revs jumped in front, 4-2.

The lead was short lived as Hagerstown responded with a four-spot in the fifth. Arbolida lifted the Boxcars back ahead with a three-run homer to right center, and after starter Kevin Miranda was lifted with two outs, Cannon greeted reliever Danny Denz with his second homer of the night, a solo shot to right to win the left-on-left matchup as Hagerstown led 6-4.

Simoneit brought York back within a run on a two-out RBI single to left in the bottom of the fifth as the score stood 6-5.

Osvaldo Abreu led off the sixth with a homer to left center to up the visitors' lead to 7-5 as the teams continued to trade blows.

Lewis clobbered an opposite field homer to right center in the bottom of the sixth, his 12th of the year, as York was again within a run at 7-6.

Josh Mollerus (1-0) had the first two outs of the seventh before Gary Mattis connected on a two-strike triple to right center, setting up Cannon for his third RBI of the night on a single off the Nemesis as Hagerstown's lead increased to 8-6.

The Revs took the lead for good with four in the bottom of the seventh. Sparked by Miller's leadoff single to left, Jeremy Arocho came through with a clutch RBI double up the third base line to make it a one-run game. Two batters later, Simoneit plated him with the tying run on a base hit to left. Lewis later came through with a go-ahead two-out RBI single to right on the seventh pitch of his at-bat after falling behind two strikes, handing the Revs a 9-8 lead. Alleyne added a bloop RBI knock to right center for an insurance run.

Grayson Thurman steered past a leadoff walk to record the first two outs in the eighth before Brendan Cellucci blew away Williams with a strikeout to end the inning.

Miller scored his league-leading 99th run on a passed ball in the eighth for the final tally, and Cellucci closed out his fifth save in as many opportunities with a scoreless ninth.

Notes: York has won each of its last four series with victories in the rubber match, as they are now 8-4 in the past 12 games. The Revs notch win number 60 of the season (60-42) by way of their 30th comeback win. Their 21 wins vs Hagerstown establish a franchise record for wins in a season vs one opponent, ahead of last year's 19-6 mark against the Boxcars. Miller tied the league-lead with his 50th steal, becoming the fifth in Revs history to reach that mark. His 99 runs move him into sole possession of fifth most in a season in club history as he also leads the league in that category. Miller's 36th double of the season ties Rayner Bautista (2007) for seventh most in a season in franchise history. His 28 RBI vs Hagerstown match Melky Mesa (2021 vs Lancaster) and Donovan Casey (2024 vs Long Island) for most in a season series against one opponent. Simoneit (3-for-5, two RBI) is now 12-for-24 with 14 RBI on a six-game hitting streak. He is also batting .452 with 16 RBI in his last 11 games. Fontana (1-for-3) is batting .444 on his 12-game hitting streak, tied for the Revs' third longest of the year and just two shy of matching their longest. Alleyne stole his 34th base, moving him into a tie for ninth most in a season in club history. Miller and Alleyne have combined for 84 steals, already the fourth most by a duo in club history. Cellucci has not allowed a run in 9.1 innings while having struck out 18 since joining York. He has retired 28 of 32 batters total including 27 of his last 29 (18 of those on strikeouts). He has allowed one total hit and none in his last eight appearances, spanning 8.1 innings.

Up Next: The Revs welcome the Charleston Dirty Birds for their only visit of the season with a weekend series beginning Friday night at 6:30 p.m. It is Ritmo de York presented by WLCH FM Radio Centro and Ladies Night as all ladies get in FREE with a Clear Crossbody Bag Giveaway to the first 750 ladies. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.