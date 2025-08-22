Lexington Strikes out 11 Times as They Fall to High Point

Published on August 22, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







High Point, NC - The Legends fall 5-1 to the High Point Rockers, who take their third straight game over the Legends. High Point would score early in the first, but the Legends were able to tie it right back up in the second inning on a Pedro Gonzalez sac fly. However, the Rockers would take over from this point as the Legends were unable to find anything else.

The Legends continue to try and get back on track as they reach the halfway point in their series against the Rockers. Lexington sits 2.5 games out of first place, but they've dropped to third in the South Division. The Legends handed the start to Nic Laio, and the Rockers gave their start to Ben Wereski.

Brady Whalen got the Legends offense started with a one-out single in the first, but he would be left stranded as Wereski forced the next two outs. The Rockers were then able to get on the board with a Drew Mendoza solo shot in the bottom of the first. However, Andy Atwood's lead-off double in the second was followed by a single by Jerry Huntzinger that put runners in the corners. Atwood was then driven in by a sac fly hit by Pedro Gonzalez to tie the game back up. Drew Mendoza would then lay down the game-winning hit in the third inning to put the Rockers up 2-1 going into the middle innings.

Lexington's defense would step up in the fourth by turning a 5-4-3 double play that ended the inning. Whalen found his second hit of the game in the fifth, but he would find himself stranded yet again. High Point was then able to extend their lead in the sixth inning when Alex Dickerson left the yard on a lead-off home run. The Rockers would then draw two walks, which brought Brian Zeldin into the game, and he was able to escape the inning without allowing any extra runs to score.

Drew Mendonza extended the Rockers' lead again in the seventh with a two-run blast for his second home run of the night. Brian Fuentes' one-out single was the only thing the Legends were able to find in the eighth. Johnathan Haab would take the mound in the bottom of the eighth, forcing the Rockers to go down in order. Despite this, the Legends were unable to find anything in the ninth as High Point secured their win.

Lexington falls 5-1 and extends their losing streak to 4 games as the slide continues. Despite this loss, the Legends still sit 2.5 games back from first place as the Ghost Peppers find themselves on a slide as well. The win is given to Ben Wereski, whose record improves to 1-3, and the loss is given to Nic Laio, whose record goes to 8-6 on the season. The Legends will look to get back on track on August 22nd for their fourth straight game against the Rockers, with first pitch slated for 6:35 PM EST.







Atlantic League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.