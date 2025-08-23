Revs Claw Back But Drop Opener in Extras

(York, Pa.) The York Revolution erased three separate deficits and tied the game in the ninth to force extras, but dropped their weekend opener, 6-5 in 10 innings to the Charleston Dirty Birds on Friday night at WellSpan Park.

Charleston grabbed a first inning lead on Chad Sedio's two-out RBI single to left but the Revs wasted no time in eliminating the deficit.

Jalen Miller led off the home first with a double to right, his 37th of the season tying Ramon Castro (2010) for sixth on the franchise's all-time list. Jeremy Arocho pushed a bunt single advancing Miller to third before stealing second. York capitalized as Caleb McNeely drove a sac fly to center, sending Miller home with his 100th run scored of the season. William Simoneit slapped an RBI infield single to plate Arocho as they took a 2-1 lead on his 17th RBI in his last 12 games.

Revs lefty Ethan Firoved, making his first pro start, struck out two in a 1-2-3 second inning but allowed an unearned run in the third when he jammed Keon Barnum and exploded the slugger's bat, but it resulted in a game-tying two-out bloop single to right.

Jordan Morales took over and handled a scoreless fourth, but gave up a two-run double to left center by Barnum in the fifth as York fell behind, 4-2.

Charleston starter Luis de Avila settled in after the first inning barrage and did not allow another hit until Jeffrey Wehler's two-out broken bat single in the fifth. That brought up Jaylin Davis who hammered a towering two-run homer to the opposite field in right as the Revs drew even at 4-4. It was Davis' 14th homer of the year and his 11th to the opposite field.

Morales struck out two in a 1-2-3 sixth to finish his outing on a strong note.

Grayson Thurman took over in the seventh and lost a full-count battle to James Nelson with one out, allowing a go-ahead homer to left center after several full count foul balls as Charleston led 5-4 on Nelson's 29th of the season. Barnum nearly added another with a two-out double off the batters' eye in center but Jimmy Burnette prevented further damage, retiring Sedio on a great running play by Davis in the left field corner.

Nick Mikolajchak tossed a scoreless eighth, his ninth scoreless outing in 10 appearances with York.

Ian Churchill navigated around a trio of walks, striking out Joe DeLuca to finish the top of the ninth and keep it a one-run game.

Shayne Fontana led off the bottom of the ninth with a double to deep center, extending his hitting streak to 13 consecutive games. Ryan Higgins followed with a bloop single, advancing Fontana to third and setting up Brandon Lewis who delivered a game-tying sac fly to center. Birds closer Reibyn Corona loaded the bases after a walk to Wehler and a hit by pitch of Davis, but got a pair of ground balls to force extras.

After a leadoff walk in the tenth, Alan Alonso bunted both runners ahead. Cam Robinson struck out Ben Blackwell on three pitches for the second out, but nine-hole hitter Demetrius Moorer poked a go-ahead RBI single to right. Fontana gunned down Alsander Womack at the plate, keeping it a one-run game as York trailed 6-5.

After a failed sac bunt attempt, Arocho stole third to put the tying run 90 feet away with one out in the tenth for the Revs. Simoneit drew a walk to put the winning run aboard, but right hander Lance Lusk notched a strikeout and a fielder's choice to end it as the Revs suffered just their seventh defeat in a final at-bat all season (14-7).

