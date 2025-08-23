Stormers take weekend series opener in Gastonia, 7-4

GASTONIA, N.C. - The Ghost Peppers stranded 10 runners on base and fell to the Stormers in Friday's series opener, 7-4.

Gastonia left seven runners on over the span of three consecutive innings - two in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth.

The Peppers loaded the bases in the fifth inning and left them loaded - a half-inning after Nick Lucky roped a bases-clearing double to left-center field, with Lancaster able to cash in on that opportunity.

Justin Wylie gave Gastonia an early lead, crushing his 20th home run of the season to the opposite field. Wylie made it 2-0, and the teams went back-and-forth until Lucky's fifth-inning double gave Lancaster the lead for good.

Wylie, who entered the game with 20 steals on the season, became the fourth player in the ALPB this season to reach the 20-20 club. He's now reached the plateau in back-to-back seasons with Gastonia, joining the 30-20 club in 2024.

Craig Stem picked up the loss for the Peppers, allowing seven runs in 5.1 innings.

After Stem was taken out, the Peppers 'pen was dominant, combining for 3.2 scoreless frames between Duane Underwood Jr., Donovan Benoit, Nick Horvath and Thomas King.

Gastonia fell to 23-17 in the second half, and are now tied atop the South with High Point.

The Ghost Peppers aim to even the series on "Superhero Night" at CaroMont Health Park. First pitch on Saturday is 7 p.m.







