Rockers score early and late, put Peppers on brink of elimination with 6-2 win

Published on September 23, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

GASTONIA, N.C. - The Rockers scored three runs over the first two innings on Tuesday night. That ended up being enough, as High Point defeated Gastonia 6-2, putting the Ghost Peppers on the brink of elimination.

Craig Stem returned to High Point, where he pitched for parts of four seasons. Stem was greeted rudely by his former club, allowing RBI singles from Drew Mendoza and Luke Napleton in the opening frame to make it 2-0 Rockers immediately. Mendoza tacked on an inning later by crushing a double off the center-field wall, plating Aidan Brewer to give High Point a 3-0 advantage.

Narciso Crook cut into the deficit by demolishing a ball to straight-away center for his first homer of the playoffs. Crook's solo shot made it 3-1 in the third.

Evan Edwards and Shed Long Jr. each hit RBI doubles for their respective teams, Edwards picking up his seventh RBI of the series and Long Jr. recording his second run-scoring two-bagger. The Peppers still trailed by two runs entering the eighth.

Sam Bordner came on for Gastonia, and allowed back-to-back homers to start off the frame. Napleton and Alex Dickerson both went yard to give High Point a 6-2 lead. The Rockers now have a combined eight runs scored in their final offensive inning during the series.

Gastonia hitters were set down seven in a row to end the ballgame, with the Peppers losing 6-2. The Ghost Peppers will aim to stave off elimination on Wednesday night to force a do-or-die Game 5, with first pitch at 7 p.m.







