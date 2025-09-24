Rockers Take Series Lead with 6-2 Victory

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers slapped six extra base hits including back-to-backer homers to take Game 3 of the Atlantic League's South Division Championship on Tuesday night by a 6-2 score over the Gastonia Ghost Peppers at Truist Point.

The win puts the Rockers in position to win the South Division title and move on to the League Championship series with a win on Wednesday night.

Drew Mendoza collected his fifth and sixth hits of the series with a run-scoring single in the first and an RBI double in the second. He finished the night with two hits after smacking four against the Ghost Peppers in Game 2. Luke Napleton and Alex Dickerson also added a pair of hits.

The Rockers went up 2-0 in the first inning on RBI singles from Mendoza and Napleton. The lead grew to 3-0 in the second when Aidan Brewer singled and scored on a double off the wall in center by Mendoza.

Narciso Crook hit a solo homer leading off the third to pull the Ghost Peppers within a run at 3-1.

Ben Aklinski and Evan Edwards hit back-to-back doubles in the fifth as the Rockers went up 4-1. Gastonia added a run in the seventh when Aaron McKeithan singled and scored on a double by Shed Long, Jr.

The Rockers made it a 6-2 game with back-to-back homers in the eighth off the bats of Napleton and Dickerson. It was the first playoff homer for each.

Josh Hendrickson (W, 1-0) went six innings and scattered six hits while striking our four and allowing just one run. David Hess struck out two in his one inning of work while Cam Cotter in the eighth and Kyle Halbohn in the ninth each retired the Peppers in order.

Game 4 of the series is slated for a 7:00 p.m. start on Wednesday at Truist Point. The Rockers will send lefty Ben Wereski (4-4, 3.76) to the mound to face Gastonia righty Ljay Newsome (4-3, 5.04).

