Southern Maryland Drops Series Opener in Staten Island 10-6

Published on August 22, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs lost their series opener to the Staten Island Ferry Hawks by a final score of 10-6.

Staten Island opened the scoring in the first to take a 1-0 lead, but Southern Maryland tied the game in the third frame. After a leadoff single by Jackson Loftin, Zach Racusin singled and advanced to second base on a putout that saw Loftin get erased. With two outs in the inning, Ethan Wilson singled in Racusin to tie the game at 1-1.

The Ferry Hawks, though, scored twice in the third and took a 3-1 lead. Southern Maryland opened up for a four-spot in the fifth inning to take back the advantage.

Racusin walked before Wilson singled to put runners at first and second. Brett Barrera then brought Racusin around with an RBI double. Giovanni Digiacomo walked before Ryan McCarthy reached on an error that allowed Ethan Wilson to score. Lyle Lin then collected his first RBIs as a Blue Crabs with a two-run double to give Southern Maryland a 5-3 lead.

Staten Island would go on to score three in the fifth to retake the lead 6-5 before tacking on another in the seventh to make it 7-5. Southern Maryland tallied a run in the eighth, an RBI groundball courtesy of Lin to bring the game within one-run. But a three-spot for the Ferry Hawks in the eighth blew the game open as Staten Island led 10-6.

Dalton Ross was dealt the loss after allowing one run in the fifth inning. Jalen Miller went 4.2 innings and allowed five runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out two. Rafi Vazquez surrendered a run in two innings of relief and Jarod Wright gave up three runs in one frame of relief.

With the loss, Southern Maryland falls to 52-50 overall and 16-23 in the second half. LHP Jason Blanchard will make his first Blue Crabs start on Saturday night. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







