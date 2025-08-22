Three Legacies Wrestling Presents "Red Rose Rumble 3"

Published on August 22, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







LANCASTER, PA - The roar of the crowd will shake Penn Medicine Park on Saturday night, September 6, as Three Legacies Wrestling (3LW) brings its largest and most action-packed event of the year to Lancaster - Red Rose Rumble 3. Thousands of fans are expected to pack the ballpark for a night of high-flying action, family fun, and unforgettable moments.

This year's lineup boasts an all-star roster of international wrestling legends and today's hottest independent wrestling talents, including:

- Chavo Guerrero, Jr. - Third-generation superstar and member of one of wrestling's most legendary families. Son of Chavo Guerrero Sr. and nephew of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, Chavo recently returned to WWE in a backstage role.

- Savio Vega - WWE Attitude Era favorite, current 3LW Heavyweight Champion, and producer for WWE's new project with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. Vega captured the 3LW title in May by defeating Bill Bain at the Zembo Shrine in Harrisburg.

- Tito Santana - WWE Hall of Famer, former Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion, and beloved "Arriba!" crowd favorite. Santana competed at the first nine WrestleMania shows alongside the late Hulk Hogan and has spent over two decades as a teacher and mentor.

- EC3 - NWA star and powerhouse competitor.

- The former Kalisto - World-traveled lucha libre sensation.

- Zayda Steel - WWE ID Prospect and rising star.

- Ricardo Rodriguez - Former WWE Superstar and 3LW Founder.

Plus, all the stars of Three Legacies Wrestling will be in action, including the Red Rose Rumble battle royal--a multi-competitor showdown where the winner earns a guaranteed shot at the Heavyweight Championship later in the night.

Fans will have the rare opportunity to meet and greet the wrestling superstars before the bell rings. Autographs, photo opportunities, and merchandise from the stars themselves will be available, giving fans a chance to get up close with their favorites and take home one-of-a-kind memories.

Penn Medicine Park will transform into a wrestling arena for one night only, with the ring positioned in the infield and fans surrounding it on all four sides. Additional stadium bowl seating will give every ticketholder a great view of the action.

Ticket prices start at just $17.50, making it an affordable night out for the entire family.

Professional wrestling is enjoying a major resurgence in popularity, with stars crossing over into film, TV, and music. Celebrities from Hollywood and the music industry have been spotted ringside at major events--and some have even stepped into the ring themselves.

Red Rose Rumble 3 brings that same larger-than-life excitement to Lancaster's biggest stage.







Atlantic League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.