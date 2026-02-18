Ducks Open Player Tryout Saturday, April 4

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the team will host an open player tryout at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Saturday, April 4. Ballplayers wishing to play for the Ducks will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of Ducks coaches and team representatives.

16 players have earned contracts with the Ducks via the team's previous open player tryouts. Among them are pitchers Jacob Asa and Jason Creasy; pitcher/infielder Chad Pike; catchers Wagner Gomez and Francis Prettitore; infielders Jesse Russo and Edward Salcedo; and outfielders Robert Garcia, German Tapia and Mike Wilson. Creasy's contract was later purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks organization in 2018, and he reached the Triple-A level with the Atlanta Braves in 2019. Additionally, Anthony Sirianni was signed to serve as the Ducks bullpen catcher in 2021 following a successful tryout.

Members of the Ducks coaching staff and team representatives will be evaluating players at the ballpark. Manager Lew Ford, Pitching Coach Bobby Blevins, Bench Coach Tim Battle Jr. and President/Chief Business Officer Michael Pfaff are scheduled to be in attendance. Select participants (chosen by the coaching staff) will earn the opportunity to play in a live, on-field scrimmage following the tryout.

Position players must report to Fairfield Properties Ballpark no later than 8:30 a.m. for registration, while pitchers must report at 10:00 a.m. Participants must be 18 years of age or older, wear proper baseball attire and supply their own wooden bats and baseball gloves. Participants will also be required to sign a waiver before trying out.

PLEASE NOTE: TPU/molded cleats only are to be worn while on the field. All players must wear sneakers or turf shoes prior to reaching the field. Metal spikes/cleats are prohibited during the tryout.

The Pro-Tryout Specifications are scheduled to include:

-Warmups

-60-Yard Dash

-Pop Time (Catchers)

-Infielders/Outfielders - Defensive Drills

-Pitcher Warmup in Outfield

-Position Players Hit BP, Pitchers Light Bullpen (pre-scrimmage)

There will be an administration fee of $100 to participate in this year's tryout ($125 on the day of the event). To register and reserve your tryout spot, please click the button above to submit a registration form. You may also contact Megan Campisi during normal business hours by calling (631) 940-3825 or emailing mcampisi@liducks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







