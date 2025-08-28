Stormers Blanked In Hagerstown

Five Hagerstown pitchers combined to shut out the Lancaster Stormers on Wednesday evening as the Flying Boxcars evened the series at Meritus Park with a 2-0 victory.

Long Island also lost, so the Stormers retained a one-game lead in the North over the Ducks.

It was a messy shutout for the Hagerstown staff, their second of the season. Lancaster accumulated seven hits, drew eight walks and had one batter hit by a pitch.

There were several close calls along the way. Following a leadoff single by Luis Castro in the fourth, Mason Martin flied to the wall in center. Two batters later, after Castro had stolen second, Joe Campagna singled to left, but the relay throw cut down Castro at home, prompting as vehement of an argument as one will see from Lancaster skipper Ross Peeples.

Joseph Carpenter barely missed the right field line with two runners on ahead of him in the sixth.

In the seventh, first baseman Bryce Cannon made a diving stop along the first base line against Nick Ward with two runners aboard on walks.

The Stormers left the bases loaded in the eighth before Rafael Kelly shut the side down in order in the ninth for his 12th save.

In addition to the 11 runners left on base, Andrew Semo, playing in his first game with Hagerstown after his release from Lancaster, threw out three potential base stealers.

Anthony Imhoff (2-6) picked up the win. The lefty fired the first 5 1/3 innings, yielding six hits and three walks.

Hagerstown's offense was meager. In the first, Tyler Williams led off with a double against Michael McAvene (6-4). He took third on a deep fly to right and scored when McAvene miscalculated a throw to first on a dribbler by Aaron Takacs with Takacs beating the lob toss to first. Williams also scored in the third as Williams was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on a ground single up the middle by Ozzie Abreu.

McAvene finished five innings, allowing six hits and the two runs. Kyle Johnson and Phil Diehl combined to throw three shutout innings.

Luke McCollough (0-2) will start on Thursday evening against right-hander Jack Weisenburger (1-7). Fans may follow the action on FloBaseball, starting at 6:25.

NOTES: Coca extended a hitting streak to eight with an infield single in the third...Castro had three of Lancaster's seven hits with two singles and a double...Joe Campagna added two hits but lost for the first time in 15 games as Lancaster's starting catcher.







