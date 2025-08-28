Andy Atwood and Curtis Terry Leave the Yard as Lexington Falters

Published on August 27, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Lexington, KY - The Legends fall 10-5 to the Gastonia Ghost Peppers as they are unable to take game two of the series. Both teams would score in the first, with the Legends runs coming off an Andy Atwood homer and an RBI triple from EJ Cumbo that turned into a little league home run thanks to an error. The Ghost Peppers took over from there as the Legends' offense was unable to find anything until the bottom of the seventh when Curtis Terry brought two runs in off a home run to left. This, however, was the only scoring the Legends were able to find in the closing innings of the game.

The Legends and the Ghost Peppers returned to Legends Field for the second game of their three-game series. The Legends won the first game largely due to the heroics of Andy Atwood, who homered three times to secure the win and bring the Legends within a game of first place. The Legends handed their start over to Patrick Wicklander, while the Ghost Peppers handed their start over to Matt Hartman.

Gastonia wasted no time getting on the board as they started the game with a lead-off solo shot from Ethan Skender. This did not seem to faze the Legends one bit, as the red-hot Andy Atwood hit a one-out solo shot of his own to tie it up. Lexington was then able to jump ahead in the bottom of the first when EJ Cumbo laid down an RBI triple before being sent home himself as the Gastonia infield sent the ball out of play. However, Gastonia would pull back ahead in the top of the third, starting with a two-run blast from Justin Wylie

The Ghost Peppers kept their energy going in the fourth by adding on to their lead with a Carter Aldrete RBI single that brought in one run. Lexington's defense picked up the pace in the top of the fifth as Isaias Quiroz was able to catch the Gastonia runner stealing. Curtis Terry found the Legends' third hit of the game in the fifth with a two-out single, but the Legends were unable to bring him home. However, Alexis Olmeda and Skender would lay down back-to-back singles to start the inning before being subsequently driven in by an RBI single from Cole Roederer. The Legends were then able to pump the brakes on the Gastonia offense as the infield successfully turned a double play to send it to keep it at 8-3.

Gastonia would find another run in the seventh when Reinheimer laid down an RBI single that brought Guthrie in to score. However, the Legends offense surged to life in the bottom of the seventh when Brady Whalen's out single was followed by a moon shot from Curtis Terry that made it a 9-5 ballgame. Gil Luna made his first Legends appearance in the top of the eighth, and despite giving up a walk, he was able to cleanly get through the eighth inning. Gastonia would reach double digits in the top of the ninth when Reinheimer and Olmeda laid down back-to-back RBI hits to bring in two runs. The Legends, however, were unable to find anything in the bottom of the ninth as Gastonia secured the win.

The Legends fall 10-5 to Gastonia as they're unable to rally back. This loss drops Lexington back down to a game and a half out of first place, but they still aren't out of the race yet. The win is given to Matt Hartman, whose record improves to 4-1 on the season, and the loss is given to Patrick Wicklander, whose record goes to 10-7 on the season. The Legends and the Ghost Peppers will play their rubber match on August 28th, with first pitch slated for 6:45 PM EST.







Atlantic League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.