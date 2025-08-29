Castro Paces Stormers

Luis Castro went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBI to lead the Lancaster Stormers to an 8-2 victory over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars Thursday evening at Meritus Park.

The win gave the Stormers another series and kept the club one game ahead of the Long Island Ducks in the North Division chase. Both clubs have 18 games remaining on the schedule.

Castro singled in the first inning off Jack Weisenburger (1-8), his fourth consecutive hit, then followed a Nick Ward triple in the third with his first homer as a Stormer on a drive well beyond the wall in left center. He added a single in the fifth before lefty reliever Branden Noriega retired him on a swinging third strike in the seventh. Castro tacked on Lancaster's final run of the night with a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

The Stormers took the early 2-0 lead in the second. Nick Lucky slapped a single into left. On a third strike to Joe Campagna, the Lancaster center fielder stole second and went to third on a wild throw by Andrew Semo. Kevin Watson, Jr. picked up the first run with a long triple to the gap in left center and scored on a sac fly to left by Alex Isola.

Hagerstown fought back with two runs off starter Luke McCollough in the third. Mason Walker led off with a line drive single into left and scored one out later when Tyler Williams tagged a long double to left center. Cary Arbolida cut the lead to 4-2 with a single to right, and Gary Mattis stung a single to center before McCollough struck out Bryce Cannon to end the inning.

The bullpen took over in the fifth. Max Green (5-6) survived a bases loaded jam, getting a called third strike on Semo to end the threat. Four other relievers tossed a perfect inning apiece to secure the win.

Campagna homered in the sixth, Ward had an RBI single in the seventh, and the Stormers had two more sac flies in the win.

Noah Bremer (8-3) will make the start for Lancaster on Friday against Staten Island's Alex Mack (3-4). Fans may tune into the action on FloBaseball at 6:45.

NOTES: Yeison Coca singled to open the ninth to stretch his hitting streak to nine games...Campagna's homer extended his hitting streak to nine...Ward had his 39th multi-hit game...Green has thrown 13 straight scoreless out of the pen...Three Stormers were hit by pitches on the night with Watson being lifted after he was hit by Franklin Paulino in the eighth inning.







