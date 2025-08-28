Revs Pitching Gets It Done in Potential Postseason Preview

Published on August 28, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Central Islip, NY): The York Revolution got an excellent six innings from starter Kevin Miranda as they evened their six-game series at one win apiece with a 5-2 victory over the Long Island Ducks on Wednesday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The Revs have won seven of their last 10, and snap the Ducks' five-game winning streak in a preview of a potential North Division series matchup.

The Revs grabbed an instant lead as Jalen Miller homered for the second straight night, this time a game-opening leadoff line shot to left center for his 18th of the year and his fourth to begin a game.

Chris Williams tagged almost a carbon copy drive to leadoff the second with his fifth homer, all in his last 11 games played. The blast sailed to nearly the same spot, just over the left center wall under the videoboard. Ryan Higgins followed with a double off the base of the wall in left center, and Jeffrey Wehler drove him in with a single up the middle as the Revs blitzed Ducks starter Tim Melville for a quick 3-0 lead.

With two runners on, Miller nearly ballooned the lead with a rocket to left but River Town left his feet to reel in the first out of the second, and Melville (5-3) allowed just two baserunners over the remainder of his outing, a Wehler single in the fourth and a Williams double in the sixth, as the Ducks righty logged a quality start, keeping the game close.

Miranda allowed only a run in the third on a two-out bloop single to right by Leobaldo Cabrera. Attempting to go first to third, Town was gunned down at third by right fielder Shayne Fontana to end the inning with the Revs leading 3-1.

Miranda worked around two singles, striking out two in the fourth including Troy Viola on what ended up being an inning-ending double play when Viola was called for interfering with Williams' throwing attempt on an attempting base stealer.

Miranda (3-2) allowed just one run on five hits over six innings, striking out seven while walking three to earn the win.

Grayson Thurman tossed a scoreless seventh, stranding a pair of singles.

Nick Mikolajchak surrendered just an unearned run in the eighth when he was unable to squeeze Wehler's throw to first while covering on an attempted 3-6-1 double play. Mikolajchak stranded the tying run at first base, retiring Taylor Kohlwey on a grounder to first to end the inning.

The Revs padded the lead with two insurance runs in the ninth. Taking advantage of an error that allowed Higgins to reach, Wehler (3-for-4) delivered his third hit on a liner to right for a single. Jaylin Davis battled reliever Sal Romano deep into a 2-2 count and pounded an RBI single up the middle to plate Higgins. Miller added a sac fly to right for the second run as the lead swelled to 5-2.

Brendan Cellucci retired the side in order in the bottom of the ninth for his sixth save.

Notes: Miller is two home runs away from securing the first 20-homer, 50-steal season in league history, as well as the first 20-homer, 40-steal, 100-run season. The homer was his 57th extra-base hit, second-most in the league, tying Scott Grimes (2010) for 10th on the Revs' all-time single season list. The leadoff homer was his fourth of the year, becoming the fourth in Revs history with at least four leadoff homers in a season and just the fifth player in club history with at least four leadoff homers in a Revs career, one shy of the record of five. Jeremy Arocho singled in the first extending his hitting streak to a season-best eight games. Higgins now has a season-best 10-game streak. Wehler's three-hit game tied a season-best for the fifth time (first since July 17 vs High Point). Fontana saw a 16-game hitting streak end, the Revs' longest of the season and tied for the league's sixth longest this year. Miranda's six innings marked his most since going seven for Double-A New Hampshire in a win vs Portland on September 4, 2024. Mikolajchak has gone 11 of 12 outings without allowing an earned run; an infield single accounted for just his second hit allowed in his last eight innings. Cellucci has retired 34 of 39 total batters with York including 33 of his last 36; he has now worked 10 consecutive hitless outings spanning 10.1 innings. The Revs match a season-best at 19 games over .500 (63-44). York has won 12 of its last 17 games at Long Island dating back to the 2023 season.

Up Next: The Revs and Ducks will meet for the third game of their six-game series Thursday at 6:35 p.m. York fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from August 28, 2025

Revs Pitching Gets It Done in Potential Postseason Preview - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.