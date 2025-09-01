Revs Close Trip to Long Island as Ducks Salvage Split

(Central Islip, NY): The York Revolution closed out a weeklong visit to Long Island, and the month of August, dropping a 4-2 finale to the Ducks on Sunday evening at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The Ducks salvage a six-game split, taking the beginning and closing contests as the Revs won three of four in the middle.

The game was scoreless into the fourth when Taylor Kohlwey connected on a two-out solo homer to left center to open the scoring.

Long Island added another run via small ball in the fifth as Kole Kaler set the table with a bloop double to left. After a steal of third which forced the Revs to play the infield in, Kaler scored as Chad Pike served an RBI single into left center to make it 2-0.

Those were the only runs allowed by starter Alex Valverde (1-2) who worked five strong innings, allowing just four hits and two walks while striking out five.

The Ducks tacked on another run in the seventh as River Town delivered a two-out RBI single to center.

York avoided the shut out, scoring in the top of the eighth on Jeremy Arocho's RBI double along the left field line.

Long Island grabbed that run back in the bottom of the eighth on Troy Viola's sac fly to center.

York made one last push in the top of the ninth. Shayne Fontana was hit by a pitch and Ryan Higgins walked to put two runners aboard, and an attempted double play turn ended with an errant throw from shortstop by Kaler allowing Fontana to score, but with the tying run at the plate, Ducks closer Ramon Santos closed it out with a game-ending groundout.

Ducks starter Juan Hillman (9-5) kept the Revs off balance, allowing just two hits in five scoreless innings to earn the win.

Notes: The Revs were outscored 22-20 in the low-scoring six-game series. The winning team scored four runs or fewer in each of the final three contests and the losing team scored two or fewer; York outscored Long Island 8-7 in the final three games. The Revs are now unbeaten in six consecutive series. They are also unbeaten in six consecutive road series at Long Island dating to 2023. It was the Revs' first true six-game series since a visit to Sugar Land in May, 2019. Fontana (2-for-3) has hit safely in 20 of his last 21 games. Higgins saw a season-best 12-game hitting streak come to a close. Grayson Thurman handled a scoreless sixth and has now worked scoreless ball in five of his last six outings. The Revs combined to strike out nine Ducks in the game as their league-leading season total now stands at 1,007 strikeouts as a team, five more than all of last season and just 17 shy of the franchise record of 1,024 set in 2008. It is the fifth time in franchise history that the Revs have struck out 1,000 batters in a season.

Roster Moves: Following the game, York signed lefty Nick Bennett to a contract. The 27-year-old was a sixth-round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019 out of University of Louisville and reached Triple-A Nashville each of the last three years before pitching in the Mexican League this season. York has also activated lefty Braden Scott who is expected to start on Tuesday in Lancaster after being acquired via trade from Evansville of the Frontier League for a player to be named later earlier this week. The Revs released RHP Mauricio Llovera and OF Justin Connell who had both been inactive, and placed Valverde on the temporary inactive list to open a roster spot.

Up Next: The Revs open a six-game home-and-home series with the Lancaster Stormers on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. at Penn Medicine Park. York fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:25 p.m.







