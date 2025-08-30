Higgins Goes off as Revs Even Series on the Island

Published on August 30, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







Central Islip, NY: Ryan Higgins blasted two homers and drove in all four while Mike Kickham won his fifth consecutive start to begin his Revs career, as the York Revolution defeated the Long Island Ducks, 4-2 on Friday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The Revs have won eight of their last 12 games, matching a season-high at 19 games above the .500 mark at 64-45, while squaring up their six-game series with the Ducks at two wins apiece.

York trailed 2-0 early and Ducks starter David Griffin had set down his first eight batters before Higgins launched a solo homer into the wind in left field, slashing the deficit to 2-1.

Griffin set down his next five, making it 13 of 14 retired to start the game before Jeffrey Wehler and William Simoneit reached on errors by the Ducks infield. With two outs, Higgins cracked a line drive three-run homer to left, propelling the Revs in front, 4-2 on the first two-homer game of his pro career as he netted his 16th and 17th long balls of the season.

That was all of the offense needed as Kickham (9-8) was excellent, improving to 5-0 in five starts with York.

Long Island flirted with a first inning run after Kole Kaler legged out a hustle double and was ruled safe on a call contested by the Revs at second base. One batter later, he was finally gunned down by right fielder Shayne Fontana, attempting to score on Leobaldo Cabrera's bloop single to right, helping Kickham through a scoreless first.

Kickham set down the first two on grounders in the second, but a two-out rally culminated in Chad Pike's two-run single to right as Long Island drew first blood, leading 2-0.

Kickham allowed nothing further, and finished his outing in jaw dropping fashion in the sixth. Long Island mounted a threat as Ronaldo Flores doubled and Aaron Antonini reached on an infield single to start the inning. Kickham struck out Seth Beer for the first out and benefited from perhaps the defensive play of the year by the Revs as center fielder Caleb McNeely dove full out in deep left center to rob Justin O'Conner of two RBI. Kickham struck out Pike for his eighth punch out of the night against no walks, finishing six strong innings in the win.

Josh Mollerus worked around a leadoff walk to record the first two outs in the seventh and Jimmy Burnette entered to match up against left hand hitting Cody Thomas, whiffing the cleanup man to finish the seventh.

Cam Robinson induced a double play to first off the bat of Antonini, erasing Flores who led off the eighth with a single. He worked past a Beer double and a walk to O'Conner, striking out Pike looking to leave the tying two runs aboard in a scoreless eighth.

Brendan Cellucci enjoyed another perfect outing with two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 ninth for his seventh save.

Notes: Higgins posted his fourth game of four RBI or more, the most by a Revs hitter this season; he is now on a season-best 11-game hitting streak. Kickham becomes the sixth pitcher in Revs history to open a York career with five consecutive wins, one shy of the record of six consecutive wins set by Jon Olsen last season. Long Island entered play tied for the league's best fielding percentage but committed three errors in the game as York took advantage of three unearned runs. The Revs improve to 8-11 against the Ducks this season, 4-3 in Central Islip. Cellucci has retired 36 of his last 39 batters (23 on strikeouts) and worked his 11th straight outing (11.1 innings) without allowing a hit; he has gone 12 outings (12.1 innings) to begin his Revs career without allowing a run. The 12 consecutive scoreless outings ties Scott Rice (2011) to begin a Revs career, and the 12.1 scoreless innings is one out shy of Rice's scoreless innings record to begin a Revs career.

Up Next: York and Long Island will play game five of their six-game series, Saturday at 6:35 p.m. as righty Chris Vallimont (7-4, 5.88) goes up against Ducks righty Ryan Sandberg (5-3, 4.20). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from August 30, 2025

Higgins Goes off as Revs Even Series on the Island - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.