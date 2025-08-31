Rockers Roll past Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, MD - The High Point Rockers scored in six of the final seven innings at Meritus Park on Saturday night and compiled 13 hits on the way to a 10-4 win over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars in the middle game of this weekend's series.

The Boxcars opened the scoring in the first inning on a Gary Mattis sac-fly and then a two-run double from Ossie Abreu, his second in as many nights, to make it 3-0 Boxcars after an inning.

High Point got on the board thanks to a Luis Gonzalez sac fly in the third and an Alex Dickerson RBI ground out to first base in the fourth to slice the deficit down to just one at 3-2. In the top of the sixth, Ben Aklinski continued his career-best home run pace with a solo shot for number 31 on the season, knotting the game at 3-3. Rockers starter Fin Del Bonta-Smith (W, 1-3) settled down and exited the ballgame after turning in six innings allowing only three runs, retiring 12 of the final 13 batters he faced.

From there, it was all High Point, as Gonzalez blooped an RBI single to left field that scored DJ Burt to give High Point a 4-3 lead, and later scored himself on another sac fly by Dickerson that stretched the score to 5-3.

High Point did not stop there, putting three of the first four men on in the eighth before Burt knocked in the sixth High Point run to make the game 6-3 visitors. Following that, Gonzalez stepped in and cracked a three-run homer, putting the Rockers ahead 9-3 and applying the finishing touches on a three hit and five RBI performance.

Hagerstown gathered a run in the bottom of the frame to cut it to 9-4, and High Point tacked on one more tally for good measure when Max Viera lifted a sac fly in the ninth, lifting High Point to a 10-4 lead that went final.

The win moves the Rockers to 66-44 on the season, while Hagerstown falls to 27-83. With the series even at a game apiece, High Point will have an opportunity to win the set in Sunday's finale, with first pitch scheduled for 2:00 at Meritus Park. The Rockers will send LHP Jonah Scolaro (8-5, 6.05) to the mound against Hagerstown's RHP Jonh Henriquez (3-7, 6.61).

NOTES: High Point's win along with Gastonia's win on Saturday keeps the Ghost Peppers in first place in the South Division second half standings by three games entering Sunday with just 16 remaining in the regular season. High Point had six different batters record hits on Saturday (Ben Aklinski, Luis Gonzalez, Luke Napleton each with three) and five batters record an RBI (Gonzalez 5, Dickerson 2, Aklinski 1, Viera 1, Burt 1). High Point is now 7-1 all-time versus Hagerstown.







