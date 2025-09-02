Senior Night, CANpaign, Friday Fireworks and More at Truist Point this Week

Tuesday, September 2nd - Sunday, September 7th Game Details:

Tuesday, September 2nd @ 6:35 pm vs. Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

SENIOR CITIZEN NIGHT - Fans ages 60+ are granted a FREE Ticket at the Box Offices

Wednesday, September 3rd @ 6:35 pm vs. Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Winning Wednesday - Rockers Win = Free Ticket to Wednesday, September 17th

Thursday, September 4th @ 6:35 pm vs. Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

United Way CANpaign - Bring 3 Non-perishable Food Items at the gate and receive a Free Standard Box Ticket.

Thirsty Thursday Drink Specials presented by Real Rock 105.7 FM

Friday, September 5th @ 6:35 pm vs. Long Island Ducks

FRIDAY FIREWORKS

Saturday, September 6th @ 6:35 pm vs. Long Island Ducks

Sunday, September 7th @ 4:05 pm vs. Long Island Ducks

TEAM PHOTO GIVEAWAY w/Autograph Session

Senior Citizen Night

Enjoy a night at the ballpark with free admission to fans 60+ years old with proper ID shown at the box office.

United Way CANpaign

The Rockers and the United Way of Greater High Point are hosting the CANpaign Food Drive Night for Thursday, September 4 at Truist Point. The Rockers will play the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at 6:35 p.m. and fans will receive free admission by bringing three non-perishable food items to exchange for a ticket to the game.

Partnering with the United Way this community-focused event aims to support local food pantries and help families in need while fans enjoy an evening of Rockers baseball.

Rockers fans can bring their three non-perishable food items directly to the gate in exchange for a standard box ticket to the game. First pitch will take place at 6:35 p.m. for the September 4 contest.







