Senior Night, CANpaign, Friday Fireworks and More at Truist Point this Week
Published on September 2, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)
High Point Rockers News Release
Tuesday, September 2nd - Sunday, September 7th Game Details:
Tuesday, September 2nd @ 6:35 pm vs. Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
SENIOR CITIZEN NIGHT - Fans ages 60+ are granted a FREE Ticket at the Box Offices
Wednesday, September 3rd @ 6:35 pm vs. Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
Winning Wednesday - Rockers Win = Free Ticket to Wednesday, September 17th
Thursday, September 4th @ 6:35 pm vs. Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
United Way CANpaign - Bring 3 Non-perishable Food Items at the gate and receive a Free Standard Box Ticket.
Thirsty Thursday Drink Specials presented by Real Rock 105.7 FM
Friday, September 5th @ 6:35 pm vs. Long Island Ducks
FRIDAY FIREWORKS
Saturday, September 6th @ 6:35 pm vs. Long Island Ducks
Sunday, September 7th @ 4:05 pm vs. Long Island Ducks
TEAM PHOTO GIVEAWAY w/Autograph Session
Senior Citizen Night
Enjoy a night at the ballpark with free admission to fans 60+ years old with proper ID shown at the box office.
United Way CANpaign
The Rockers and the United Way of Greater High Point are hosting the CANpaign Food Drive Night for Thursday, September 4 at Truist Point. The Rockers will play the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at 6:35 p.m. and fans will receive free admission by bringing three non-perishable food items to exchange for a ticket to the game.
Partnering with the United Way this community-focused event aims to support local food pantries and help families in need while fans enjoy an evening of Rockers baseball.
Rockers fans can bring their three non-perishable food items directly to the gate in exchange for a standard box ticket to the game. First pitch will take place at 6:35 p.m. for the September 4 contest.
