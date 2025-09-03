York Homer Spree Ends Lancaster Streak

York slugged five homers on Tuesday evening, four of them to open innings, and went on to defeat the Lancaster Stormers, 9-2, in the opener of a six-game, home-and-home series.

Lancaster was able to maintain a three-game divisional lead over Long Island, which lost, 5-2, at Gastonia. Meanwhile, York has taken a 9-7 lead in the 2025 War of the Roses.

Brandon Lewis tied the game at 1-1 with a leadoff homer to right in the third inning. Ryan Higgins yanked a long ball to left to open the fourth off Luke McCollough, giving the Revolution a lead the squad never lost.

Caleb McNeely tacked on a leadoff homer to right off McCollough in the fifth inning for a 4-2 edge. William Simoneit followed a dropped pop fly with a two-run homer in the eighth, and Jeremy Arocho found right center with a leadoff homer in the ninth. Both came off lefty reliever Keylan Killgore.

Between the home runs, York picked up an RBI single from Shayne Fontana in the sixth and Higgins in the seventh. York scored in each of the last seven innings.

Mason Martin drove in both Lancaster runs on RBI singles in the first and third innings.

Jimmy Burnette, the third of six York pitchers, was awarded the win.

Right-hander Brock Bell will make his Atlantic League debut on Wednesday against York right-hander Kevin Miranda (3-2). Fans may tune into the game on FloBaseball at 6:40.

NOTES: Joe Campagna lost his 10-game hitting streak...He was 0-for-2 with a walk and reached base on catcher's interference for the second straight game...Danny Amaral double in the fourth inning, giving him three extra base hits in three games since coming off the injured list...The five homers tied the most allowed by the Stormers in a game this season.







