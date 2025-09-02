Rock Joins Legends' Elite 20/20 Club

Published on September 2, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington, KY - Legendary history was made over the weekend in Southern Maryland as Dylan Rock belted a home run into left field to put the Lexington Legends up 5-1. The shot marked his 20th homer of the season and officially secured his place in the prestigious 20/20 club with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases.

Rock swiped his 20th bag on July 26th and has since tallied 24 stolen bases on the season. The 20/20 milestone has only been achieved twice in Legends history-once by Rock's teammate Brady Whalen earlier this year, and previously by Jon Topolski in the franchise's inaugural 2001 season, when he hit 24 home runs and stole 28 bases.

This achievement adds to Rock's historic 2025 campaign. Earlier this summer, he tied a professional baseball record by homering in eight consecutive games, a streak that began June 18 against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers and ran through June 27 against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

Rock's milestone powered the Legends to a 6-2 victory on Sunday. The Legends now turn their focus to their current homestand against the Charleston Dirty Birds as they push for a playoff spot, sitting four games back of the first-place Gastonia Ghost Peppers.







