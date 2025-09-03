Wylie reaches base 4 times, leads Peppers to 5-2 win over Ducks

Published on September 2, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

GASTONIA, N.C. - Justin Wylie had a .481 on-base percentage in the month of August. He walked 26 times, seven more times than he struck out.

And the second baseman carried his trained eye into September, reaching base all four times in the Ghost Peppers' 5-2 win over Long Island on Tuesday night.

Wylie singled in his first at-bat, blopping one into shallow center out of the diving reach of Chris Roller. He then scored on Cole Roederer's two-run homer to left field, which was the lefty's 18th home run of the season to put Gastonia up 2-0 in the first.

The Chandler, Arizona, native walked in the third inning. Wylie entered the night leading the Atlantic League with 75 free passes accumulated, and the third-inning walk was one of two for him on Tuesday.

Wylie scored after his second walk, coming home on a Carter Aldrete two-run double that gave the Peppers a 5-0 advantage in the fifth. Aldrete drove in a league-high 36 runs in August, and has now recorded 46 RBIs in 36 games with the team.

Wylie's final plate appearance was in the seventh inning, and he tripled off the center-field wall. It was the second three-bagger of the day for Gastonia, as Narciso Crook drove in Aldrete with a triple in the fourth inning.

Matt Hartman got the start for the Peppers, and the reigning ALPB Pitcher of the Month spun five shutout innings. Hartman allowed just one Long Island hit over the five frames. The righty handed off the 5-0 lead to Donovan Benoit, who struck out a pair in two scoreless innings.

The Ducks managed to get the tying run on deck in the ninth, but Nick Horvath punched out his third batter to shut the door on Long Island and close out the win for Gastonia.

The Peppers improved to 29-20 in the second half, with their magic number to clinch a playoff spot falling to 11. The second game of the series between Gastonia and Long Island is on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.







