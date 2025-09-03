Southern Maryland Takes Series Opener from High Point
Published on September 2, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs topped the High Point Rockers 4-3 in their series opener on Tuesday night.
Southern Maryland struck first when Giovanni Digiacomo drew a leadoff walk to start the third. Sam Dexter then smacked a two-run blast to take a 2-0 lead.
High Point would nab one back with a run in the fourth before Brett Barrera cranked a two-run homer in the sixth to give Southern Maryland a 4-1 lead.
Despite the Rockers scoring twice in the seventh, the Crabs held onto a 4-3 lead and sealed the win.
Right-handed pitcher Kyle Virbitsky impressed once again in what was his first Blue Crabs win. He tossed six inning, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits, a walk and seven strikeouts.
Jordan Carr and Brandon McCabe tossed scoring outings in relief before Endrys Briceño got the final five outs to notch his 4th save of the season.
The Crabs improve to 60-52 overall and 24-25 in the second half. Jason Blanchard will take the hill for Southern Maryland in game two on Wednesday with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.
