75 Years of Fun: Halloween Parade Marches Again

Published on September 2, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): Registration is now open for the 75th Annual York Halloween Parade, presented by Glo Fiber. Commercial and non-profit organizations, high school bands, baton groups, dance studios, individuals, and small groups may register at www.yorkhalloweenparade.com.

The parade steps off Sunday, October 26, at 2 p.m. from the York Fairgrounds and will march east along Market Street from Richland Avenue to Broad Street.

This year's theme, "March of the Monsters," invites everyone to join the fun by channeling legendary creatures from stories and the silver screen. Think mummies, werewolves, swamp creatures, mad scientists, and other spooky icons- it's a frightfully fun way for anyone to be part of the tradition!

Organizers also announced today that Sarah O'Brien, Director of Downtown Inc, will serve as the parade's Grand Marshal for this milestone year.

"I've always believed downtowns are where a community's soul shines the brightest, and what better way to celebrate York's vibrant, creative, and welcoming heart than by leading the Halloween Parade?" said O'Brien. "It's an absolute honor."

O'Brien brings more than 20 years of downtown revitalization and community leadership experience to her role at Downtown Inc. Since arriving in York in 2023, she has championed the city's creative energy and historic charm. A native Texan with York County roots, she has led transformation efforts across Texas and is a past president of the Texas Downtown Association. No stranger to parade routes, she believes a great parade showcases a community's spirit- and she's thrilled to help lead York's 75th Annual Halloween Parade.

This year also marks an expansion of the cash prizes for non-profits, thanks to the support of the Arthur J. & Lee R. Glatfelter Foundation. Through its sponsorship, non-profit entries will be eligible for prizes of $1,500, $1,000, and $750 plus three new honorable mention awards of $250 each. Determined by local celebrities, these cash prizes will be awarded based on entries' creativity in interpreting the parade's "Rave from the Grave" theme.

In addition, all participating high school bands will receive a $1,000 stipend, also courtesy of the Arthur J. & Lee R. Glatfelter Foundation. For more information, visit www.yorkhalloweenparade.com.







Atlantic League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.