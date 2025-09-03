Timely Hitting Lifts Ghost Peppers over Ducks

Published on September 2, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Gastonia, N.C.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Gastonia Ghost Peppers 5-2 on Tuesday night in the opening game of a three-game series at CaroMont Health Park.

Gastonia took a 2-0 lead in the bottom half of the first inning courtesy of a two-run home run to left field off the bat of Cole Roederer off Long Island starting pitcher Tim Melville. The Ghost Peppers made it 3-0 in their favor in the fourth on Narciso Crook's RBI triple.

The home team made it 5-0 in the fifth thanks to a two-run double from Carter Aldrete. The Ducks cracked the scoreboard in the eighth to cut the deficit to 5-1 as Chris Roller led off the frame with a home run to left field for his 14th roundtripper of the season. The Flock got to within 5-2 in the ninth as Kole Kaler plated Cody Thomas with an RBI base hit after Thomas led off the inning with a triple but the comeback would fall short as the Ghost Peppers were able to hang on for the victory.

Gastonia starter Matt Hartman (5-1) picked up the win after tossing five scoreless innings on one hit allowed to go along with three walks and a pair of strikeouts. Melville (5-4) suffered the loss, surrendering five runs (four earned) on five hits in five innings pitched, walking three and striking out four.

Kaler led the Ducks at the plate with two hits, an RBI, a walk and his 30th stolen base of the season.

The Ducks and Ghost Peppers continue their three-game set on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at CaroMont Health Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Michael Dominguez (0-0, 4.15) takes the mound for the Ducks against Ghost Peppers lefty Nick Wells (6-8, 6.09).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, September 9, to begin a three-game set against the Lexington Legends. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Bark in the Park, presented by VCA Animal Hospitals, and fans are invited to bring their dog(s) with them to enjoy the game. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Drawstring Bags. It's also a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 720 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.