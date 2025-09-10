Ducks Drop Series Opener to Legends

Published on September 9, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release









Long Island Ducks infielder Austin Dennis

(Long Island Ducks) Long Island Ducks infielder Austin Dennis(Long Island Ducks)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lexington Legends 8-2 on Tuesday night in the opening game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Lexington's offense was led by Xane Washington and Brian Fuentes, who each had three hits. Washington drove in a run and scored a run, while Fuentes added an RBI and two runs. EJ Cumbo collected two extra-base hits, three RBIs and two runs.

Long Island was led at the plate by newcomer Austin Dennis and Taylor Kohlwey. Each had two hits and drove in a run. Michael Dominguez pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the Flock.

Ducks starter Anthony Escobar did not factor into the decision but pitched three innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out six. Legends starter Nic Laio (9-7) earned the win, tossing six innings of two-run ball (one earned), allowing seven hits and a walk while striking out five. Nolan Clenney (3-1) suffered the loss, surrendering two runs on two hits and two walks in one-third of an inning.

The Ducks and Legends continue their three-game series on Wednesday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's an Urban Air Lake Grove Wednesday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer from Urban Air Adventure Park in Lake Grove as fans exit the ballpark. It's a Waddle In Wednesday as well, and fans who spend $100 or more at the Waddle In Shop during the games will receive a voucher good for $10 off a future purchase at the team store during the 2025 season (limit one voucher per person). Right-hander David Griffin (6-3, 3.97) takes the mound for the Ducks against Legends righty Ben Ferrer (3-4, 5.49).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Thos unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 720 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

Images from this story







Atlantic League Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.