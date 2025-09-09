Revs September 11 Parking Alternatives

(York, Pa.) - Team officials have secured alternate parking options ahead of the York Revolution's final regular season game against the Staten Island FerryHawks at WellSpan Park on Thursday, September 11.

The William Penn Senior High School Bearcats football team will host the Northeastern Bobcats at Smalls Athletic Field that evening, creating increased demand for parking in the surrounding area. To ensure a smooth experience for fans, the Revolution announced today that they have once again partnered with the Susquehanna Commerce Center to provide additional parking options.

Fans attending the Revolution game on Thursday, September 11 (6:30 p.m. first pitch) may park for free at the Commerce Center beginning at 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

Helping fans get to the fun faster, the Revolution's parking shuttle will extend its route to include the Commerce Center starting at 4:45 p.m., making it easy and convenient for fans to get to and from WellSpan Park.

In addition, a number of private and public lots within walking distance of WellSpan Park will be operational as usual. For information on those, visit www.downtownyorkpa.com/parking. For more information, visit www.yorkrevolution.com.







