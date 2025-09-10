Southern Maryland Tops High Point 6-1 in Series Opener

Published on September 9, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs won Tuesday night's series opener over the High Point Rockers by a final score of 6-1.

Southern Maryland found the breakthrough in the first inning after working a two-out rally. Lyle Lin worked a walk before Jackson Loftin and Pearce Howard each singled to load the bases. With Alejandro De Aza at the plate, Jake Gilbert threw a wild pitch, allowing Lin to score and give the Crabs a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, Brett Barrera led off with a double before Jamari Baylor singled and Giovanni Digiacomo walked. With the bases loaded and one out, Lin hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Barrera from third to give the Crabs a 2-0 lead.

High Point nabbed one back in the sixth before the Blue Crabs opened up a four-spot in the bottom of the frame. With the bases loaded, Loftin singled home Digiacomo to make it 3-1 before De Aza walked in Lin extending the lead to 4-1. Two pass balls later and Southern Maryland led 6-1.

Jason Blanchard tossed four scoreless frames allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out five. He notched his 300th professional strikeout after punching out Ben Aklinski in the third. Jalen Miller allowed one run over two innings before Cody Thompson tossed two scoreless and Jordan Carr closed out the ballgame in the ninth.

With the win, Southern Maryland improves to 63-55 overall and 27-28 in the second half. Stan Cliburn collects win No. 2078 and sits just five victories away from overtaking Butch Hobson, who is 12th all-time with 2,082 minor league managerial wins.







Atlantic League Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.