Stormers Gain Ground

Published on September 9, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster's playoff picture grew a great deal brighter on Tuesday evening.

Mason Martin doubled and homered while Hagerstown stranded 14 baserunners as the Stormers took a 6-2 decision from the Flying Boxcars in the opener of a three-game series at Meritus Park.

At the same time, the York Revolution dropped a 7-6 contest to Staten Island, and the Long Island Ducks fell, 8-2, to the Lexington Legends

Lancaster now leads the North by three games over Long Island and four over York with eight games left on the schedule. The magic numbers dropped to six and four, respectively.

Martin provided the thrust for the Lancaster offense off lefty Anthony Imhoff (2-8) early in the game. The first baseman followed a bloop single by Luis Castro with a long double to right center in the top of the second for a 1-0 lead. Martin later scored a second tally on an error by one-time Stormer Slater Schield on a grounder by Daniel Amaral.

Yeison Coca knocked in Nick Lucky with a sac fly in the fourth, and Martin crushed his homer to right center in the fifth for a 4-0 lead.

Hagerstown squandered chance after chance, leaving seven runners on base in the fifth through seventh innings, against starter Brock Bell and relievers Brendan White (2-0) and Billy Sullivan.

Each team scored twice in the eighth. Joe Campagna opened the Lancaster half of the inning with a single to right. Amaral followed with a double into the right field corner, and both were picked up on a one-out single to center by Melvin Mercedes.

Tyler Williams doubled home a pair off Kyle Johnson with two outs in the bottom of the inning, but Phil Diehl entered to get the final out.

Diehl had to withstand a two-out rally attempt in the bottom of the ninth on a walk to Bryce Cannon and single to right by Schield. He fanned another ex-Stormer, Andrew Semo, to end the night.

Noah Bremer (9-4) will take the mound for the Stormers on Wednesday against right-hander Jack Weisenburger (1-9). Fans may tune into the action on FloBaseball, starting at 6:25.

NOTES: Martin is one homer shy of the Lancaster franchise record with 33...It was his first homer since the 29th of August...Lucky extended a hitting streak to nine games with a single in the fifth...Nick Ward had his 46th multi-hit game of the season...Bell made his second start and allowed five hits in 4 2/3 innings...He walked two and struck out three...The 14 LOB tied the season high by a Stormers opponent.







