Southern Maryland Freezes Rockers' Bats in 6-1 Setback

Published on September 9, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

WALDORF, Md. - The High Point Rockers dropped the first game of a six-game series at Southern Maryland on Tuesday night, falling 6-1 at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The Southern Maryland pitching staff held the Rockers to just four hits on the night while striking out 12.

With the loss, the Rockers fall to 70-48 overall and 29-26 in the second half while the Blue Crabs improve to 63-55 and 27-28. The Rockers fell to third place in the Atlantic League's second half standings, four games behind Gastonia and one game behind second place Lexington.

Hits were hard to come by for the Rockers in the early going. Luis Gonzalez led off the game with a single to left to extend his consecutive games on-base streak to 25. Ben Aklinski followed with a single and both runners moved into scoring position. Southern Maryland starter Jason Blanchard was able to wiggle out of the inning without allowing a run.

But High Point would not collect another hit until the sixth inning when they were down 2-0.

The Blue Crabs tallied a single run in the third when High Point starter Jake Gilber issued a two-out walk to catcher Lyle Lin. After singles by Jackson Loftin and Pearce Howard loaded the bases, Lin scored on a wild pitch before Gilbert was able to strike out Ethan Wilson to limit the damage.

SMD added another run in the fourth on a lead-off double by Brett Barrera and a sac fly off Lin.

The Rockers put their first run on the board in the top of the sixth when Alex Dickerson drew a lead-off walk, was sacrificed to second by Drew Mendoza and then scored on a douible off the wall in right by Evan Edwards to make it a 2-1 contest.

The Blue Crabs broke the game open with four runs on just a single base hit in the bottom of the sixth. Rockers reliever Zach Vennaro walked four in the inning, including two with the bases loaded, as Southern Maryland surged ahead 6-1.

Daniel Blair pitched the seventh and eighth innings for the Rockers, setting down all six batters he faced.

Jalen Miller (W, 9-6) earned the victory with two innings of relief of starter Jason Blanchard. Jackson Loftin and Brett Barrera each had a pair of hits for SMD.

Game two of the six-game series is slated for a 6:35 p.m. start on Wednesday at Regency Furniture Stadium. The Rockers will send righty Fin Del Bonta-Smith (2-3, 3.42) to the mound to face Southern Maryland righty Shawn Semple (6-7, 4.06). Rocker fans can catch all the action on FLOBASEBALL.TV and on the MixLR app.

NOTES: The Rockers placed RHP Gabe Klobosits on the 7-day injured list effective Sept. 7. He will be eligible to come off on Sept. 14.







