Guthrie, Ghost Peppers Roll Past Dirty Birds, 13-3

Published on September 9, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







Charleston, WV - Dalton Guthrie drove in four runs and the Gastonia Ghost Peppers piled up 16 hits to rout the Charleston Dirty Birds, 13-3, on Tuesday night at GoMart Ballpark.

Gastonia's Big Bats:

Dalton Guthrie went 4-for-6 with four RBI, a steal, and two runs.

Justin Wylie homered (26), doubled, scored four times, and stole two bases.

Aaron McKeithan added three RBI with a sac fly and single.

Cole Roederer, Carter ldrete, and Eric De La Rosa each chipped in two hits.

Pitching Notes:

Zac Westcott (W, 1-0): 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 3 K.

Charleston starter Jamison Hill (L, 2-15): 5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R (3 ER), 4 BB, 6 K, 1 HR allowed.

Dirty Birds Highlights:

Alsander Womack went 3-for-4 with a run scored.

Benjamin Blackwell doubled twice and scored once.

Alan Alonso and Carlos Amezquita each drove in a run.

Team Totals:

Gastonia: 13 R, 16 H, 13 RBI, 1 HR, 2 2B, 6 SB

Charleston: 3 R, 9 H, 2 RBI, 2 2B

Gastonia scored in six of nine innings, including a four-run ninth, to secure a decisive series-opening win.







