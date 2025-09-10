Guthrie, Ghost Peppers Roll Past Dirty Birds, 13-3
Published on September 9, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)
Charleston Dirty Birds News Release
Charleston, WV - Dalton Guthrie drove in four runs and the Gastonia Ghost Peppers piled up 16 hits to rout the Charleston Dirty Birds, 13-3, on Tuesday night at GoMart Ballpark.
Gastonia's Big Bats:
Dalton Guthrie went 4-for-6 with four RBI, a steal, and two runs.
Justin Wylie homered (26), doubled, scored four times, and stole two bases.
Aaron McKeithan added three RBI with a sac fly and single.
Cole Roederer, Carter ldrete, and Eric De La Rosa each chipped in two hits.
Pitching Notes:
Zac Westcott (W, 1-0): 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 3 K.
Charleston starter Jamison Hill (L, 2-15): 5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R (3 ER), 4 BB, 6 K, 1 HR allowed.
Dirty Birds Highlights:
Alsander Womack went 3-for-4 with a run scored.
Benjamin Blackwell doubled twice and scored once.
Alan Alonso and Carlos Amezquita each drove in a run.
Team Totals:
Gastonia: 13 R, 16 H, 13 RBI, 1 HR, 2 2B, 6 SB
Charleston: 3 R, 9 H, 2 RBI, 2 2B
Gastonia scored in six of nine innings, including a four-run ninth, to secure a decisive series-opening win.
