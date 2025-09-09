De la Rosa Becomes First in Franchise History to Go 20-40

GASTONIA, N.C. - Eric De La Rosa connected on his 20th home run of the season on Sunday, becoming the first player in Gastonia franchise history to join the 20-homer, 40-stolen base club.

De La Rosa has stolen 42 bases on the year, and with his solo shot in the fifth inning against the Blue Crabs, he has reached the 20-40 plateau.

The outfielder is having a banner year with the Ghost Peppers, tallying a career-high 20 homers, 70 RBIs, 42 steals, 49 walks, 71 runs scored and eight triples. His .916 OPS is higher than any previous year's mark.

De La Rosa, 28, was drafted by the Tigers out of Grossmont College in 2018. He reached as high as Double-A with Detroit from 2021-2023.

The San Diego native has played for Gastonia since 2023. He ranks top five in franchise history in games played, hits, doubles, homers, stolen bases, runs scored, RBIs and walks, while being the all-time triples leader.

De La Rosa became the second player in the ALPB this season to go 20-40, joining Charleston's James Nelson (33 HR, 50 SB). He's the first player in Gastonia's franchise to accomplish the feat.

De La Rosa's 20th homer helped the Ghost Peppers take the series from Southern Maryland on Sunday, lowering the magic number to seven. Gastonia remains in first place with nine games remaining, as the club begins a six-game series at Charleston on Tuesday night.







