Rockers Defeat Ducks in One-One Affair

Published on September 5, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

(High Point, NC) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the High Point Rockers 3-2 on Friday night in the opening game of a three-game series at Truist Point.

The Rockers took a 2-0 lead in the bottom half of the first inning on a two-out, two-run single off the bat of D.J. Burt against Ducks starting pitcher Ryan Sandberg. High Point made it 3-0 in their favor in the fourth courtesy of a Luis Gonzalez one-out RBI double.

Long Island got to within 3-1 in the fifth as Aaron Antonini led off the inning with a laser beam of a solo home run to right field versus High Point starter Fin Del Bonta-Smith. The Flock cut the deficit in half in the seventh thanks to a Taylor Kohlwey leadoff solo four-bagger to straightaway centerfield. The bullpen trio of Garrett Crowley, Nolan Clenney and Braydon Nelson were lights out in relief as they combined to retire all 12 Rockers hitters faced to go along with three strikeouts. The comeback would fall just short as Jameson McGrane tossed a clean top half of the ninth inning to close the ballgame out and collect his team-leading 15th save overall.

Del Bonta-Smith (2-3) was the winner as the right-hander allowed two runs on six hits in seven innings pitched and four strikeouts. Sandberg (5-5) was tagged with the loss, surrendering three runs on six hits over four innings pitched, walking four while striking out a pair of batters.

Antonini had two hits, an RBI and a run scored at the plate for the Flock, while Ivan Castillo also had a pair of singles on the evening.

The Ducks and Rockers continue their three-game set on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Left-hander Juan Hillman (9-5, 4.80) takes the mound for the Ducks against Rockers lefty Jonah Scolaro (9-5, 6.22).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, September 9, to begin a three-game set against the Lexington Legends. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders).







