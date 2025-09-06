Red-Hot Revs Return Home with Fourth Straight Win

Published on September 5, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): Armed with its potent new look lineup including the return of star slugger Frankie Tostado, the York Revolution returned home with a fourth consecutive victory, knocking off the Lancaster Stormers 8-3 on Friday night in front of 4,471 fans at WellSpan to kick off the final homestand of the regular season.

The Revs were firing on all cylinders again, receiving another complete team effort. Chris Vallimont (9-4) fired another seven strong innings to win his fourth consecutive start while a relentless offense pounded 15 hits including a season-high-tying seven doubles.

It was fitting fashion that doubles were the theme as Tostado returned to the lineup for the first time in a month. His pursuit of a league doubles record having been on pause due to injury, Tostado led off as the designated hitter in Friday's lineup and roped a leadoff single to right extending a 12-game hitting streak. With two outs, Chris Williams singled up the middle to keep the inning alive and Shayne Fontana hammered a two-run double to deep left center, handing the Revs a fast 2-0 lead. Jeffrey Wehler followed with his own RBI double to the gap in left center and the Revs were off and running with a 3-0 advantage.

Vallimont set down his first six hitters including a trio of strikeouts, but a four-pitch walk to Nick Lucky opened the third and Alex Isola doubled to left, setting up RBI groundouts by Yeison Coca and Melvin Mercedes as York's lead dwindled to 3-2.

The Revs answered right away as Jalen Miller reached on an infield single and power-hitting first baseman Kyle Martin, acquired via trade earlier in the week and making his debut in Friday's tilt, smacked a ground rule double to right center. Williams cashed in, smoking a two-run double down the third base line as the lead was back to three at 5-2.

Lucky took advantage of a pair of two-out walks in the fourth with an RBI single to right, but Lancaster could climb no closer.

Martin doubled to left center leading off the fifth, preceding Fontana's RBI single up the middle to make it 6-3.

Caleb McNeely tripled off the very top of the center field fence and scored on Tostado's sac fly line drive to center in the sixth.

Williams nailed a double off the right field fence and crossed the plate on Elvis Peralta's opposite field double high off the Arch Nemesis to cap the scoring in the seventh.

Vallimont got stronger deep into the game as he held Lancaster without a hit in his final three innings. The righty worked seven innings for the fourth time this season and second consecutive start, allowing just two total hits while striking out seven in a 99-pitch effort. He earned the 15th win of his Revs career, tying Robert Carson for 10th on the franchise's all-time list. His nine wins this season place him in a tie for fifth in the league.

Jimmy Burnette struck out two in a scoreless eighth and Cam Robinson used three ground outs to handle a scoreless ninth.

York's four-game winning streak is one shy of a season-high, while the Revs have also won six of their last seven and nine of their last 12. They remain tied with High Point for the league's best overall record at 69-46 with 11 games to go in the regular season.

Notes: With seven strikeouts, Vallimont now has 110 on the season, six shy of reaching the Revs' single-season top 10. He now has 178 strikeouts in his Revs career, seven shy of cracking the club's career top 10. The Revs' seven doubles tie a season-best set July 23 at Staten Island. After out-hitting Lancaster 15-4 in Friday's game, the Revs have out-hit the Stormers 46-24 through the first four games of their six-game home-and-home set while having outscored Lancaster 38-15. The Revs increase their lead in this year's War of the Roses series to 12-7 with two meetings remaining. Miller's run in the third was his 107th of the season, tying Telvin Nash (2019) for fourth on the Revs' all-time single season list while taking over the league lead. Fontana (2-for-3, three RBI) extended his hitting streak to eight consecutive games while having also hit safely in 24 of 25 games since August 8, owning a .387 average during that span.

Up Next: The Revs will go for a fifth consecutive victory on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. when they host the Stormers again. York RHP Alex Valverde (1-2, 3.96) faces Lancaster righty Noah Skirrow (15-3, 3.90). Promos include High School Spirit Night presented by WGAL and WellSpan Neuro Night. There is a T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Suicide Prevention of York, DMVA & York County Coroner's Office (first 1,000 fans) and postgame Inside-the-Park Fireworks. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.