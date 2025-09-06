Crabs Outlast Ghost Peppers and Win, 7-6, in Extras

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs prevailed in their series opener against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers, topping the South Division leader by a final score of 7-6 after 10 innings.

The Blue Crabs got on the board first, courtesy of a Jackson Loftin home run in the third. Southern Maryland tacked on in the fourth to make it 2-0. The Brett Barrera reached with a one out single before Jamari Baylor was hit by a pitch. With two outs, Sam Dexter brought Barrera around to score and extend the Crabs lead.

But Gastonia would answer back in the sixth inning with three runs to take a 3-2 lead.

Southern Maryland tied the ballgame in the seventh when Loftin homered for the second time. It was his 16th blast of the season and it tied the game at 3-3. Gastonia retook the lead, though, in the bottom of the frame before Southern Maryland tied it in the ninth.

After Lyle Lin reached on an error, he was pinch ran for by Cael Chatham. Loftin then worked a walk before both baserunners advanced on a passed ball. Zach Racusin then grounded one to short to bring home the run to tie the game at 4-4.

The Crabs then exploded for a three-run 10th inning which included an RBI double by Barrera then a two-run tank shot to center field off the bat of Jamari Baylor which extended the lead to 7-4.

Gastonia would score twice in the bottom of the tenth, but Endrys Briceño closed it out to secure a Crabs victory.

The Crabs improve to 61-53 overall and 26-26 in the second half. Game two against the Ghost Peppers is set for 7:00 p.m. on Saturday night from CaroMont Health Park.







