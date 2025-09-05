Reinheimer Becomes Gastonia's All-Time RBI Leader

GASTONIA, N.C. - Jack Reinheimer became Gastonia's all-time RBI leader on Thursday night, driving in his 175th run with the organization.

Reinheimer lifted a sac fly to left field in the sixth inning, plating Dalton Guthrie in the team's 5-2 win over Long Island. The shortstop recorded his 56th RBI of the season and surpassed Zach Jarrett, who previously held the franchise record with 174 RBIs.

The Charlotte native has played for Gastonia since 2022, getting his contract purchased by MLB-affiliated teams multiple times while with the club. Reinheimer was named the first captain in franchise history on May 23 of this year, having entered the season leading the organization in games played, hits, stolen bases, runs scored and doubles. He now sits atop the RBI leaderboard as well.

Reinheimer became the first player in franchise history to reach 300 games played earlier this season on July 16.

The shortstop now aims to lead his team to the ALPB Playoffs for a fourth straight year. The Ghost Peppers' magic number currently sits at nine with 12 games remaining in the regular season.







