Revs Trounce Stormers Again, Completing Road Sweep to Clinch the Cup

(Lancaster, Pa.): The York Revolution launched four more home runs and received a shutdown effort on the mound after the first inning in a 12-4 victory over the Lancaster Stormers on Thursday night at Penn Medicine Park. The Revs complete a road sweep with the win and clinch a 2025 War of the Roses series victory, becoming the first team in the history of the rivalry to win the Community Cup three consecutive years.

Jaylin Davis was the headliner for the offense, blasting a three-run homer and a two-run homer for his third multi-home run game of the year while tying a season-high with five RBI.

Mike Kickham (10-8) rebounded from a tough first inning, going six strong and outlasting a 39-minute rain delay in the fourth to earn his 10th win of the season, tied for second most in the league. He also ties a Revs record with a sixth consecutive win to begin a season with York, now 6-0 through six starts, matching the mark set by Jon Olsen last season.

Things got off to a rocky start as Lancaster scored four times with two outs in the first inning. Danny Amaral's three-run double to left was the big blow, followed by Nick Lucky's RBI triple to left center.

The Revs immediately went to work on dashing Lancaster's lead building efforts, ripping off five runs in the top of the second for a lead they would not relinquish.

Shayne Fontana ignited the York offense with a line drive homer to right, his second in as many nights. William Simoneit built a rally with a ground rule double to left and slid home on Miles Simington's RBI single to right. Simington was cut down oversliding the bag at second on the wet turf, but an error started another rally with one out. Elvis Peralta singled back through the middle, and Davis drilled his first long ball of the night, a three-run shot to right center to put York ahead 5-4.

Lancaster starter Noah Bremer (9-4) bounced back with scoreless innings in the third and fourth which was interrupted by the rain delay, but York's offense enjoyed an even bigger outburst against the Lancaster bullpen in the sixth.

Fontana was again the igniter with a leadoff single up the middle against Michael McAvene. Simoneit drew a walk, and a wild pitch put two in scoring position while forcing the infield to play in. Simington came through with another RBI single on a roller up the middle, and two batters later, Peralta drove a two-run triple to deep left center. Davis followed with his second homer of the night, a two-run shot to right center, as the Revs suddenly exploded to a comfortable 10-4 lead. York added one more in the inning helped along by two of Lancaster's six errors on the night, a total that matched the most in a game by an opponent in Revs history.

Caleb McNeely capped the offensive effort with a solo homer to right center in the top of the ninth as the Revs went deep for the 13th time out of 31 total hits in the series, going yard at least four times in all three games.

Kickham was stellar after the first. His second pickoff in as many innings erased Melvin Mercedes after a walk to help retire the side in order in the second, and a 6-4-3 double play off the bat of Amaral helped him escape a first-and-third jam in the third. That started a stretch of 10 of his final 11 retired as the league's innings leader went six innings total, now at 139.0 for the season.

Jordan Morales handled a scoreless seventh and eighth, and Grayson Thurman took care of the ninth with his seventh scoreless outing in his last eight as the Revs limited Lancaster to just four hits after the first inning. York pitchers closed the game with eight scoreless innings of four-hit ball, one night after finishing off Wednesday's win with seven scoreless innings of no-hit ball.

The Revs have won five of six and eight of their last 11 overall, improving to a season-high 22 games over .500 at 68-46 with 12 games to play before the postseason. They now own the league's top road record at 36-21.

York now leads this year's War of the Roses series 11-7 with three matchups remaining. They have won the Community Cup for the 10th time overall and fifth in the past six years. They are 39-18 against the Stormers over the past three seasons and 201-173 all-time (92-87 in Lancaster).

Notes: Davis now has 16 home runs on the year, 13 of which have been hit to the opposite field; he also owns three of the Revs' seven multi-homer performances this season. Fontana (2-for-4) has hit safely in 23 of his last 24 games, batting .378 since August 8. York outscored Lancaster 30-12, out-hit them 31-20, and out-homered them 13-2 in the sweep. It is the Revs' seventh sweep of the season and sixth on the road which establishes a new club record; they had five road sweeps in 2019 and 2024.

Notes: Davis now has 16 home runs on the year, 13 of which have been hit to the opposite field; he also owns three of the Revs' seven multi-homer performances this season. Fontana (2-for-4) has hit safely in 23 of his last 24 games, batting .378 since August 8. York outscored Lancaster 30-12, out-hit them 31-20, and out-homered them 13-2 in the sweep. It is the Revs' seventh sweep of the season and sixth on the road which establishes a new club record; they had five road sweeps in 2019 and 2024.







