York Wins Fourth Straight Over Stormers

The York Revolution continued their weeklong domination of the Lancaster Stormers on Friday evening with an 8-3 win at WellSpan Park.

Lancaster was able to maintain its two-game lead over the Long Island Ducks, which fell at High Point, 3-2. York has closed to within three of the division-leading Stormers.

York, which had hit 13 homers in the three games at Penn Medicine Park earlier in the week, built the offense on doubles and triples in their own yard. With runners at first and second in the bottom of the first inning, Shayne Fontana double to left center off Matt Swarmer (1-4), the first of the seven doubles by the Revs on the night. Jeffrey Wehler followed with another as York raced ahead, 3-0.

Lancaster got two runs back in the top of the third. Nick Lucky led off with a walk from Chris Vallimont (9-4), and Alex Isola doubled him to third with a liner into the left field corner. Yeison Coca and Melvin Mercedes each picked up a run with a ground out as Lancaster closed within one.

However, York did not really allow the Stormers back in the game. Jalen Miller beat out an infield single to start the third. Newcomer Kyle Martin drove a deep double to right center, and Williams smashed a double inside the third base bag to stretch the lead to 5-2.

Again, the Stormers gave themselves some hope with a pair of walks and a two-out RBI single by Lucky in the fourth.

York would have none of it, though. The Revs used a double by Kyle Martin and single by Fontana in the fifth to add a run. Caleb McNeely tripled and scored on a sac fly by Frankie Tostado in the sixth. Williams and Elvis Peralta teamed up with doubles in the seventh for the final tally of the night.

Noah Skirrow (15-3) will take the mound for the Stormers on Saturday at 6:30 against Alex Valverde (1-2). Fans may tune into the game on FloBaseball beginning at 6:25.

NOTES: Lucky drove in his 80th run of the season...Mason Martin has hit safely in all four games of the series.







