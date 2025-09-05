Big First Fails to Hold for Stormers

Published on September 5, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







For the first time since mid-June, the Lancaster Stormers have been swept in a series.

After Lancaster struck for four runs in the bottom of the first inning, York scored 12 unanswered tallies on Thursday night for a 12-4 win, the Revs third straight at Penn Medicine Park.

The Stormers were able to maintain a two-game lead over the Long Island Ducks, who lost, 5-2, at Gastonia.

The first part of the night appeared very promising for the Stormers. Lancaster loaded the bases off Mike Kickham (6-0, 10-8) with two outs, and Daniel Amaral cleared them with a double into the left field corner. Nick Lucky followed with a triple to the gap in left center for a 4-0 lead.

Then, Alex Isola was hit by a pitch, but an appeal to first base umpire Scott Hart ruled that Isola had swung, resulting in a strikeout to end the inning.

York came right back with a five-run second. Shayne Fontana led off with a homer to right off Noah Bremer (9-4). William Simoneit drilled a double to left and scored on a single by Miles Simington. The Stormers picked up an out when Simington overslid second on an attempt to advance on a throw home.

Nick Ward made a wild throw on a grounder by Caleb McNeely to reignite the inning. Elmer Peralta's single send McNeely to third. Jaylin Davis belted a three-run homer to right center to put York ahead, 5-4.

Bremer pitched two hitless innings but left the game after four innings and a 39-minute rain delay.

The game blew up in the top of the fifth. Fontana singled off reliever Michael McAvene and took second on a wild pitch. Simoneit drew a walk, and both runners moved up on a second wild pitch. Simington grounded a single through the infield to advance the lead to 6-4. After McNeely fouled out, Peralta tripled to the gap in left center. Davis belted his second homer of the night to stretch the lead to 10-4. Two errors and a single later, and it was 11-4.

McNeely finished the scoring with a homer in the ninth, the Revs' 13th long ball in the series.

Lancaster finished the night with a season-high six errors.

Matt Swarmer (1-3) will take the hill for the Stormers on Friday evening at York, and the Revs will counter with right-hander Chris Vallimont (8-4). Fans may follow the action on FloBaseball at 6:25.

NOTES: Amaral has an extra base hit in four straight games...York clinched the Community Cup, leading the season series, 11-7...Lucky's triple was his ninth of the season...Quincy Hamilton has reached base in five of eight plate appearances.







Atlantic League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.