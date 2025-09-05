Charleston Dirty Birds and Ristorante Abruzzi Partner On

Published on September 5, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







Charleston, WV - On Friday afternoon, the Dirty Birds and Ristorante Abruzzi announce their partnership for the Salango Law Dirty Birds Light the Night presented by GoMart. The catering menu will be available for all group outing areas who pre-order.

"Light the Night has become such a special tradition in Charleston, and we're honored to be part of it. At Ristorante Abruzzi, we wanted our signature catering menu to match that same spirit: festive, fun, and full of flavor," said Chef Chase Collier, the Executive Chef at Ristorante Abruzzi and James Beard Award Semi-Finalist. "We are grateful for our partnership with the Dirty Birds in making this holiday celebration possible, and for the opportunity to support and collaborate with fellow local businesses. We can't wait for families to experience the food, the lights, and the joy of the season all in one place."

This updated menu includes multiple appetizer, pasta, salad, and dessert options including a "Dirty Bird Pasta" and "Dirty Bird Arancini. Both Dirty Bird inspired foods include blackened chicken and Cajun alfredo sauce.

"Partnering with Ristorante Abruzzi is a huge step in taking our Holiday Parties and Events to the next level," said Andy Shea, Charleston Dirty Birds Owner and CEO. "We have always been great neighbors, and this is the perfect opportunity to partner with another terrific West Virginia business"

The new catering menu is offered to any patrons who book a group outing during Light the Night and other group outing events at the ballpark.







