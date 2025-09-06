Lexington Extends Winning Streak to Three with Friday Night Victory

Published on September 5, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends stayed hot on Friday night, knocking off the Charleston Dirty Birds 6-2 to extend their winning streak to three games. The victory gives Lexington a 3-1 series lead and pulls them within just three games of first place Gastonia as the playoff chase intensifies.

Charleston struck first with a solo home run in the opening frame, but the Legends quickly responded. Ronnie Dawson turned the momentum with a towering two-run blast in the fourth, putting Lexington ahead for good. Andy Atwood added the spark on the basepaths, collecting three hits, swiping three bases, and crossing the plate twice - including a run scored on a wild pitch. Curtis Terry's seventh-inning sacrifice fly pushed the lead out of reach.

On the mound, Colton Eastman improved to 10-6 with six strong innings before Jimmy Loper closed the door for his third save. The Legends continue to surge at the right time, keeping themselves firmly in the postseason hunt.

The two clubs meet again Saturday, September 6, at 7:00 PM EST in Lexington for Alan Stein Appreciation Night. The evening will feature a 1,000-fan commemorative canvas giveaway and will be capped off with the last Legendary Fireworks Show of the season - a can't-miss celebration at Legends Field.







Atlantic League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.