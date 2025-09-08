Ducks Drop Rubber Game Down in North Carolina

(High Point, N.C.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the High Point Rockers 6-2 on Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of a three-game series at Truist Point.

High Point jumped out in front 2-0 in the bottom half of the second inning against Long Island starting pitcher Tim Melville on a Ducks error and an RBI double off the bat of Aidan Brewer. The Rockers took a 3-0 lead in the third thanks to a run-scoring two-base hit produced by Luke Napleton.

High Point added a run in the fourth for a 4-0 edge as Drew Mendoza plated Brewer with an RBI double. Max Viera's sacrifice fly to left field in the fifth gave the Rockers a 5-0 advantage. The Ducks cut the deficit to 5-2 in the sixth as Cody Thomas drove home Kole Kaler and Troy Viola with a two-out, two-run base knock after Kaler walked and Viola reached on an infield single earlier in the frame. Napleton's RBI doubled rounded out the scoring in the seventh as the home team was able to come away with the series victory.

High Point starter Ben Wereski (3-4) earned the win after tossing five scoreless innings on a pair of hits allowed and eight strikeouts. Melville (5-5) suffered the loss, giving up five runs on nine hits in five innings pitched, walking one while striking out two.

Leobaldo Cabrera had pair of singles and a stolen base for the Flock, while Kaler collected an infield single, a walk and a run scored for the visitors.

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, September 9, to begin a three-game set against the Lexington Legends. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Bark in the Park, presented by VCA Animal Hospitals, and fans are invited to bring their dog(s) with them to enjoy the game. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Drawstring Bags. It's also a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Right-hander Michael Dominguez (0-0, 5.68) gets the start for the Ducks against a Legends starter yet to be announced.

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Thos unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

