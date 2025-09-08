Southern Maryland Falls in Series Finale to Gastonia

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs lost on Sunday evening 8-5 to the Gastonia Ghost Peppers in the series finale.

The Crabs got out to an early 1-0 lead after Brett Barrera singled home Pearce Howard in the first inning. Southern Maryland made it 2-0 in the fourth on a Giovanni Digiacomo RBI groundout.

Gastonia would answer back, though, scoring five times in the fifth to take a 5-2 lead.

The Crabs tied it in the sixth with three runs. Sam Dexter smacked a solo blast before Jackson Loftin hit a two-run shot to even the ballgame at 5-5.

The game was tied heading to the bottom half of the eighth but Gastonia found the breakthrough with a three-run inning, before seeing out an 8-5 lead for the victory.

With the loss, Southern Maryland falls to 62-55 and 26-28 in the second half. They will have an off-day on Monday before hosting the High Point Rockers to a six-game series at Regency Furniture Stadium.







