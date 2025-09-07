Truist Point to Host Annual Climb to Remember

Published on September 7, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The fifth annual "Climb to Remember" will take place on Thursday, Sept. 11 at Truist Point. The event will have the High Point Fire Department, High Point Police Department and other first responders taking part in a stair climb at Truist Point to honor those that lost their lives on 9/11.

Gates will open at 6:00 a.m. and ceremonies will start at 6:15 a.m. The event is free and open to the public to participate or to show support.







