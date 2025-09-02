Stormers Add Outfielder, Pitcher

Published on September 2, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers added outfielder Quincy Hamilton and right-hander pitcher Brock Bell over the weekend, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

Hamilton, 27, has spent the past five seasons in the Houston Astros' farm system after being drafted in the fifth round out of Wright State in 2021. The lefty batter hit .280 with 17 homers and 68 RBI over three levels of the Houston system in 2022 and reached Class AAA Sugar Land by 2023. He played in 59 games for the Space Cowboys this season, hitting only .157 with six homers.

The native of Anchorage, Alaska has hit 54 homers in 400 career games.

"Quincy is a really good player who will help up a lot," said Peeples. "I tried to get him initially after he was released. He wanted to wait, but he called me a couple days ago, and it was a no- brainer."

Bell, 27, is from a baseball family. He is the son of former Major League shortstop Jay Bell, an 18-year Major League veteran who appeared in two big league All-Star Games and won a World Series ring with Arizona in 2001.

His brother, Brantley, played for Staten Island in 2022 and Long Island in 2023.

The younger Bell spent five seasons in the Boston Red Sox organization and one year with the Cincinnati Reds in 2024. In the 2023 campaign, Bell was 6-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 35 appearances between Boston's two Class A farm clubs, Greenville and Salem.

Earlier this season, Brock and Brantley Bell were teammates with the Chicago Dogs in the American Association. Brock was 2-5 with a 6.04 ERA.

He will be making the start for the Stormers on Wednesday night against York.

"Bell is a quality guy and quality pitcher," said Peeples. "We were looking for a starter so we could move (Michael) McAvene back to the bullpen, and (Bell) just fell into our lap."

The Stormers open a six-game, home-and-home series against the York Revolution on Tuesday evening. They currently lead the second half race over the Long Island Ducks by three games with 15 remaining on the season.







Atlantic League Stories from September 2, 2025

