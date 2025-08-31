Thurman Dazzles as Crabs Defeat Legends

Published on August 30, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs topped the Lexington Legends by a final score of 5-1 on Saturday night.

Southern Maryland jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. After two quick outs by Lexington starter Jack Lynch, Alejandro de Aza singled to right before Ethan Wilson worked a walk. Brett Barrera was issued a walk to load the bases before Jamari Baylor smacked a two run double to left field to give the Crabs an 2-0 lead.

Southern Maryland made it 3-0 in the second inning. Sam Dexter roped a one-out double before coming in to score on a Jackson Loftin RBI knock.

In the fourth inning, Baylor doubled before Giovanni Digiacomo singled to put runners at the corners. Dexter then lined a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Baylor to extend the Crabs lead to 4-0. Digiacomo stole second base and proceeded to take third base. Upon his head first slide into third, Jerry Huntzinger's throw sailed into left field, allowing Digiacomo to score and make it 5-0.

Lexington scored one run in the sixth, but that is all they got. Andrew Thurman was simply phenomenal. He tossed seven innings of one run baseball, his longest start of the season. He scattered eight hits and did not issue a single walk while striking out nine batters.

Rafi Vazquez and Endrys Briceño each tossed scoreless frames in relief to close the ballgame.

The Crabs have now won three straight games and nine of their last 11. They improve to 59-51 overall and 23-24 in the second half.







