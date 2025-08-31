Vallimont's Vintage Performance Silences Ducks in 2-1 Win

Published on August 30, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Central Islip, NY: The York Revolution received a masterful effort from Chris Vallimont, silencing the Long Island Ducks and a sellout crowd of 6,943 at Fairfield Properties Ballpark with a 2-1 victory on Saturday night.

York has won three of its last four including three of the first five games in the six-game series which serves as a potential playoff preview. The Revs have won nine of their last 13 overall, reaching a season-best 20 games over .500 at 65-45.

Vallimont (8-4) won his third consecutive start with arguably his finest performance of the season. The righty allowed just four hits (two infield singles) and one unearned run, striking out seven while walking just two over seven innings. He was in complete control all night, throwing 82 of his 115 pitches for strikes.

Ryan Higgins opened the scoring with a solo homer to deep left center in the top of the first, tying Jalen Miller for the team lead with his 18th of the year as the Revs took a 1-0 lead. It was Higgins' third homer in four at-bats following a two-homer performance the night before, and his sixth in his last 10 games. He has now hit safely in a season-best 12 consecutive games.

Chris Williams provided the only other offense the Revs needed, belting his own solo homer to left center in the top of the fourth to make it a 2-0 lead. It was Williams' sixth of the year, all coming in his last 14 games.

The Revs managed just one baserunner, a Miller infield single in the eighth, after the fourth inning but an outstanding effort on the mound made the lead stand up.

Vallimont allowed just one hit through his first 4.1 innings, and dodged Long Island's first threat in the fifth as he stranded two runners.

The Ducks used a pair of soft infield singles to third from Seth Beer and Ronaldo Flores to set up a run in the sixth. A throwing error on Flores' grounder put runners at the corners, and Aaron Antonini beat out an attempted double play for an RBI fielder's choice as York's lead was cut to 2-1.

Vallimont finished strong with a 1-2-3 seventh inning, and the ensuing relief performance was also perfect.

Lefty Jimmy Burnette struck out two in a 1-2-3 eighth inning, and Nick Mikolajchak needed just nine pitches, all strikes, to slam the door in the ninth for his first save with York and the 24th of his pro career.

The Revs out-hit the Ducks 6-4, as they won by half the score of their well-pitched victory from the night before, a 4-2 win. They have held the Ducks to two runs or fewer in three of the past four contests, winning each of those three.

Notes: Higgins is now tied for 10th in the league in homers and also now has 16 RBI in his last 10 games. Vallimont worked seven innings for the third time this season, while his pitch count and strike totals were a season-best. He went over the century mark for strikeouts this season as his seven punchouts increase his season total to 103; he has now struck out 171 in his Revs career, 14 shy of cracking the franchise's top ten. It was the 14th victory of his Revs career, one shy of moving into that top ten. Revs pitchers struck out 10 batters on the night as they now lead the league with 998 strikeouts as a staff, four shy of matching their total from all of last year and 26 away from the franchise record of 1,024 set in 2008 (140-game season). York improves to 51-1 when leading after six, 50-0 when leading after seven, and 53-0 when leading after eight. The Revs are now 9-11 against the Ducks this season, 5-3 in Central Islip. They are 14-6 in their last 20 games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark as they go for a sixth straight series win at Long Island since 2023 on Sunday, and a sixth consecutive series victory overall. The Ducks fall to three games back of Lancaster for first place in the North Division's second half standings. Revs manager Rick Forney announced a trade with Evansville of the Frontier League, as the Revs acquire left-handed starter Braden Scott who was on last year's Atlantic League championship roster in exchange for a player to be named later; Scott went 8-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 157 strikeouts for Evansville this season.

Up Next: York and Long Island wrap up their six-game series, Sunday at 5:05 p.m. as righty Alex Valverde (1-1, 4.02) goes up against Ducks lefty Juan Hillman (8-5, 5.02). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m.







