Legends Top Blue Crabs 6-2, Rock Joins 20/20 Club

Published on September 1, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland, MD - The Lexington Legends closed out their road trip on a high note Sunday afternoon, defeating the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 6-2 behind strong pitching and a milestone moment from Dylan Rock.

Lexington struck first in the second inning, pushing across two runs to grab the early lead. Mason Dinesen fueled the offense with three hits and two RBIs, keeping pressure on the Blue Crabs throughout the afternoon. In the sixth inning, Dylan Rock added insurance with a solo home run, his 20th of the season. The blast also put Rock into the 20/20 club (20 home runs, 20 stolen bases), making him just the second Legends player this season to achieve the feat.

On the mound, veteran right-hander Dustin Beggs set the tone, working five innings and allowing just two runs to earn the win. The Legends' bullpen followed with four scoreless frames, shutting the door to secure the victory.

With the win, the Legends improved to 24-24 in the second half and 55-56 overall, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Lexington now sits four games back of Gastonia for first place in the Atlantic League South Division as the race tightens heading into September.

The Legends return home to Legends Field on Tuesday, September 2, opening a six-game homestand against the Charleston Dirty Birds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 PM. The series will feature popular promotions, including $2 Tuesday presented by Great Clips, Thirsty Thursday, and Fireworks Friday & Saturday.







