Flores, Newcomers Help Ducks Bounce Back vs. Revs

Published on August 28, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 8-4 on Thursday night in the third game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Long Island struck for four runs in the second inning against Revolution starter Ethan Firoved. Ivan Castillo's sac fly to left, Kole Kaler's RBI single to left and a pair of throwing errors that scored Troy Viola and Kaler did the damage. Aaron Antonini's two-out RBI single to left-center in the third extended the Ducks lead to 5-0.

York closed the gap to four in the fourth on back-to-back two-out doubles by Brandon Lewis and Jeffrey Wehler off Ducks starter Michael Dominguez. Another two-out RBI double by Chris Williams in the fifth made it a 5-2 ballgame. However, Ronaldo Flores restored the five-run cushion with a 422-foot two-run homer to left in the bottom of the fifth.

River Town drove in Long Island's eighth run in the sixth with an RBI single to right. The Revs scratched across two in the ninth on Caleb McNeely's RBI fielder's choice and a throwing error, but that was as close as they'd come.

Dominguez did not factor into the decision but pitched four innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Tanner Jacobson (1-0) picked up the win in his Ducks debut, tossing two innings of one-run ball, allowing a hit and two walks while striking out two. Firoved (1-1) took the loss, giving up seven runs (five earned) on seven hits and four walks in four and one-third innings with two strikeouts.

Flores led the Ducks offense with three hits, two RBIs, two runs and walk. Kaler added two hits, an RBI and a run, while Town also picked up two hits and drove in a run.

The Ducks and Revolution continue their six-game series on Friday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander David Griffin (6-1, 3.95) gets the start for the Ducks against Revolution lefty Mike Kickham (8-8, 4.61).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

