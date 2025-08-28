Rockers Host Final Senior Citizens Night on September 2

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers will host their final Senior Citizens Night of the 2025 season on Tuesday, September 2 at Truist Point. All fans, age 60 and above, will receive free admission to see the Rockers take on the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Fans can receive their complimentary ticket by showing their ID at the Rockers Box Offices.

Game time is set for 6:35 p.m. as the Rockers wind down the regular season and prepare for the start of the 2025 playoffs.

The Rockers have the best overall record in the Atlantic League at 65-42 and secured a playoff berth by winning the South Division first half championship.

The Rockers will open the playoffs on the road on September 20-21 and will host Game 3 on Tuesday, September 23 at Truist Point as well as Games 4-5, if necessary, on September 24-25. Playoff tickets are on sale now at www.HighPointRockers.com or at the Rockers Box Office.

In addition, the Rockers will host their final Fireworks Friday event on Friday, September 5 following their home game with Southern Maryland.







