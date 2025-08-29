Crabs Fall in Series Finale 10-5

Published on August 28, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs lost their series finale to the Staten Island Ferry Hawks by a final score of 10-5.

Southern Maryland go tout to an early lead after two innings. Ethan Wilson hit a leadoff double in the second before Giovanni Digiacomo cranked a two-run blast to take a 2-0 lead.

In the third inning, though, the Ferry Hawks scored seven runs to take a 7-2 lead. The Blue Crabs answered back with a pair of runs in the fourth. After a leadoff double by Alejandro De Aza, Brett Barrera scored him on a ground out. Jamari Baylor than smacked a home run to right field to make it 7-4. It was Baylor 15th blast of the season.

Staten Island tallied a run in the seventh before Baylor blasted his second home run of the game to make it 8-5. In the ninth, Staten Island scored a pair to take a 10-5 lead and win it.

The Blue Crabs fall to 56-51 overall and 20-24 in the second half. They will take on Lexington, beginning with a doubleheader on Friday at 5:00 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.